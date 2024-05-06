Israel military calls for evacuation in Rafah ahead expected strike

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Israeli army is now telling people to evacuate parts of Rafah, ahead of an expected military operation there — one that President Biden has warned Israel against carrying out. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.May 6, 2024
