Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth
06:38
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’
05:51
SUV moms, Sour Patch Oreos and other viral internet debates
05:39
Now Playing
See Kate the Chemist make a rain cloud in a jar in Studio 1A!
05:38
UP NEXT
What to watch May 2024: ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Furiosa,’ ‘IF,’ more
05:01
See new Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe
01:03
Hannah Waddingham: I love 'leaning into revolting characters'
05:30
Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY
06:30
Swifties flock to London pub believed to be ‘Black Dog’ inspiration
03:22
Sarah Jakes Roberts opens up about meeting high expectations
01:13
Travis and Jason Kelce react to mom's appearance on TODAY
01:02
Exclusive: Mel Brooks, Quinta Brunson to receive Peabody honors
00:54
Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets
04:49
Kelly Corrigan talks PBS show about mental health, well-being
05:29
Melissa McCarthy responds to Barbra Streisand Ozempic comment
03:21
Benny Blanco on passion for cooking, Selena Gomez, new music
04:26
Lenny Kravitz responds after fans react to his leather workout gear
02:45
How do I tell friends their dogs and lack of hygiene gross me out?
04:22
Busy Phillips on ADHD diagnosis, late-night show, more
07:56
Melissa Joan Hart on ‘The Bad Guardian,’ stand-up comedy, more
03:54
See Kate the Chemist make a rain cloud in a jar in Studio 1A!
05:38
Copied
Copied
Kate Biberdorf, known as Kate the Chemist, returns to Studio 1A with some fun (and easy to clean) experiments for kids to try at home, including how to make a rain cloud in a jar, a self-pouring chain and more.May 2, 2024
Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth
06:38
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’
05:51
SUV moms, Sour Patch Oreos and other viral internet debates
05:39
Now Playing
See Kate the Chemist make a rain cloud in a jar in Studio 1A!
05:38
UP NEXT
What to watch May 2024: ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Furiosa,’ ‘IF,’ more
05:01
See new Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe
01:03
Hannah Waddingham: I love 'leaning into revolting characters'
05:30
Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY
06:30
Swifties flock to London pub believed to be ‘Black Dog’ inspiration
03:22
Sarah Jakes Roberts opens up about meeting high expectations
01:13
Travis and Jason Kelce react to mom's appearance on TODAY
01:02
Exclusive: Mel Brooks, Quinta Brunson to receive Peabody honors
00:54
Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets
04:49
Kelly Corrigan talks PBS show about mental health, well-being
05:29
Melissa McCarthy responds to Barbra Streisand Ozempic comment
03:21
Benny Blanco on passion for cooking, Selena Gomez, new music
04:26
Lenny Kravitz responds after fans react to his leather workout gear
02:45
How do I tell friends their dogs and lack of hygiene gross me out?
04:22
Busy Phillips on ADHD diagnosis, late-night show, more
07:56
Melissa Joan Hart on ‘The Bad Guardian,’ stand-up comedy, more