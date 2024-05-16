IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden and Trump agree to debate in June and September
May 16, 2024

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to two one-on-one debates, with the first on June 27 and another on Sept. 10. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.May 16, 2024

