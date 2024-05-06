IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kristi Noem implies Biden's dog should be killed like hers
May 6, 202402:25

Kristi Noem implies Biden's dog should be killed like hers

02:25

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is courting controversy with comments she made over the weekend in which she seems to suggest President Biden’s dog Commander be put down. Noem is already facing intense criticism for shooting her 14-month-old dog — a story she tells in her new memoir. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 6, 2024

