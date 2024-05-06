Jen Psaki talks new book 'Say More,' weighs in on 2024 election
05:34
Now Playing
Kristi Noem implies Biden's dog should be killed like hers
02:25
UP NEXT
Trump accuses Biden officials of running 'Gestapo' organization
02:02
Biden weighs in on protests, line between free speech and chaos
02:12
Trump returns to campaign trail, calls out judge in his criminal trial
02:45
Biden plans to reclassify marijuana, ease restrictions nationwide
02:12
Gov. Kristi Noem defends herself after writing that she killed her dog
00:33
Trump fires back after Biden’s roast during WHCD: ‘Really bad’
02:10
Biden ramps up attacks on Trump in show of shifting strategy
02:20
Biden mocks Trump at 2024 White House correspondents' dinner
02:11
What Supreme Court justices say about Trump’s immunity claims
04:01
TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app
01:53
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity
04:07
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed
02:04
Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers
03:11
Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban
03:10
Senate to take up $95 billion foreign aid package that divides GOP
01:44
What to expect as Trump’s historic criminal hush money trial begins
02:01
House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the US
02:01
Will US aid be enough to help Ukraine win Russia’s war?
01:48
Kristi Noem implies Biden's dog should be killed like hers
02:25
Copied
Copied
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is courting controversy with comments she made over the weekend in which she seems to suggest President Biden’s dog Commander be put down. Noem is already facing intense criticism for shooting her 14-month-old dog — a story she tells in her new memoir. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.May 6, 2024
Jen Psaki talks new book 'Say More,' weighs in on 2024 election
05:34
Now Playing
Kristi Noem implies Biden's dog should be killed like hers
02:25
UP NEXT
Trump accuses Biden officials of running 'Gestapo' organization
02:02
Biden weighs in on protests, line between free speech and chaos
02:12
Trump returns to campaign trail, calls out judge in his criminal trial
02:45
Biden plans to reclassify marijuana, ease restrictions nationwide
02:12
Gov. Kristi Noem defends herself after writing that she killed her dog
00:33
Trump fires back after Biden’s roast during WHCD: ‘Really bad’
02:10
Biden ramps up attacks on Trump in show of shifting strategy
02:20
Biden mocks Trump at 2024 White House correspondents' dinner
02:11
What Supreme Court justices say about Trump’s immunity claims
04:01
TikTok CEO plans to fight against a bill that could ban the app
01:53
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Trump immunity
04:07
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill to allow teachers to be armed
02:04
Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers
03:11
Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban
03:10
Senate to take up $95 billion foreign aid package that divides GOP
01:44
What to expect as Trump’s historic criminal hush money trial begins
02:01
House passes bill that could ban TikTok in the US
02:01
Will US aid be enough to help Ukraine win Russia’s war?