Jen Psaki talks new book 'Say More,' weighs in on 2024 election
May 6, 202405:34

Jen Psaki talks new book 'Say More,' weighs in on 2024 election

05:34

Jen Psaki, MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary, joins TODAY to share her first book called “Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House and the World” that gives insight on effective communication, drawing from her experiences in politics, parenting and the press room. She also weighs in on the 2024 presidential election and what she thinks the outcome will hinge on.May 6, 2024

