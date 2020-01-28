This $5 mascara is my secret to lashes so long they look fake

The Essence Lash Princess mascara is a dark black color with a "false lash effect" and I have to say, it truly looks like I'm wearing fake eyelashes. At only $5 a tube, it's beyond worth the price.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

It's not waterproof, but it does last really well throughout the day. It goes on wet and thick, so you may want to take your time applying it, but it's never given me any trouble once it's dry.

According to the Essence website, the conic fiber brush is what provides the lashes with "dramatic volume and sculpted length." I definitely noticed a difference!

My lashes before using the mascara (left) and after. Kayla Boyd / TODAY

In addition to giving me great length and volume, the product is also 100% cruelty-free and gluten-free, so they don't test on animals and everyone can wear it.

When we first wrote this article in Jan. 2019, the mascara had over 1,400 reviews on Amazon with an average of four out of five stars. In Jan. 2020, the number of reviews has skyrocketed to over 10,000!

"My lashes are so fair and thin that it's hard for me to find mascara that will give me such great volume," one reviewer wrote. "This mascara is so good!"

If you're looking for a new mascara, I would definitely recommend giving it a try. I have used tons of different mascaras, including luxury and high-end brands, but this mascara remains at the top of my list.

For more makeup favorites check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!