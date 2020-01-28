This $5 mascara is my secret to lashes so long they look fake

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
As much as I love makeup, I don't exactly wake up every morning and put on a full face before work. On days when I'm in a hurry, a little bit of mascara and lip balm can go a long way!
However, a good mascara can be hard to come by. Many of them just aren't as dramatic as I would like them to be. Plus, a lot of the highly-recommended makeup brands can be pretty pricey. That's why when I came across a $5 drugstore mascara with rave reviews, I had to try it.
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
The Essence Lash Princess mascara is a dark black color with a "false lash effect" and I have to say, it truly looks like I'm wearing fake eyelashes. At only $5 a tube, it's beyond worth the price.
Stuff We Love
It's not waterproof, but it does last really well throughout the day. It goes on wet and thick, so you may want to take your time applying it, but it's never given me any trouble once it's dry.
According to the Essence website, the conic fiber brush is what provides the lashes with "dramatic volume and sculpted length." I definitely noticed a difference!
In addition to giving me great length and volume, the product is also 100% cruelty-free and gluten-free, so they don't test on animals and everyone can wear it.
When we first wrote this article in Jan. 2019, the mascara had over 1,400 reviews on Amazon with an average of four out of five stars. In Jan. 2020, the number of reviews has skyrocketed to over 10,000!
"My lashes are so fair and thin that it's hard for me to find mascara that will give me such great volume," one reviewer wrote. "This mascara is so good!"
If you're looking for a new mascara, I would definitely recommend giving it a try. I have used tons of different mascaras, including luxury and high-end brands, but this mascara remains at the top of my list.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.