You read that right. Yoga pants made for the office do exist. With over 8,000 five-star ratings and incredible reviews, shoppers can’t stop recommending this pair by Yogipace. And now that I’ve tried them myself, I can wholeheartedly agree. Here's why:

They are soft, stretchy and comfortable

When it comes to purchasing leggings or yoga pants, I typically worry that the material will either be too sheer or thin, to the point that they don't offer enough warmth. (In my own shopping experience, this is something that occurs all too often.) However, these Yogipace options are thicker, and therefore, not see-through, and even include a wide, pull-on waistband that I find to be incredibly comfortable.

In fact, the comfort level of these pants is up to par with just about every pair of yoga pants that I own. I have the material to thank, which is a combination of nylon and spandex that feels as soft and lightweight as my go-to leggings.

The pair comes in seven different colors, including patterns like pinstripes and plaid. Plus, the belt loops on the waistband add an extra-chic touch. All of them are designed with two back pockets, while select styles also have two front pockets for even more storage. They are spacious enough for carrying keys or credit cards during work-related events or while I'm on the go with my dog.

As far as fit goes, I got a standard inseam of 31 inches but would’ve been better off with the petite option of 29 inches. With the current length I have now, they’re a bit too long on me and scrunch up at the bottom. The good news is that the brand offers several inseam options for petite, regular and tall sizes, so you can find the ideal length that works for your height. There's also a few more styles available that befit an office setting, including a cropped hem and a high-waisted relaxed fit.

The only downside is that I wish the fabric provided a little bit more support. I'm used to leggings or yoga pants that pull everything together and work better for physical activities. However, these tend to slide down during walks or even errand runs.

These pants work for any occasion

What makes these yoga pants truly exceptional is their versatility. They look great paired with a blouse, blazer, and flats for work-related events — it's not every day you find pants that give off a professional appearance yet are comfortable enough to wear all day. On the other hand, I can also throw on a sweatshirt and sneakers to create a comfy-casual look that I can rock any time of day.