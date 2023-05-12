I wear these $29 joggers everywhere — from hiking the Grand Canyon to errands in NYC

Good news: Athleisure is as popular as ever, meaning comfy clothes continue to be acceptable in (almost) every scenario. The bad news, though, is that finding the perfect pair of joggers to wear while WFH, running errands and exercising is more difficult than one would guess.

As someone who values comfort above all else when it comes to my fashion choices, I take my search for these kinds of pants very seriously. And after much trial and error, I finally found my new go-to.

For me, finding good athletic bottoms like these is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. After all, I want pants that have the technical aspects that make them perfect for my hardest workout, while also boasting a fabric that helps me remain comfy on days when going from the couch to the fridge and back again is my only scheduled movement for the day.

They are super comfortable

Made from a spandex and polyamide blend, these four-way stretch joggers are not too tight and not too loose, which makes them ideal for all body types, according to the brand. Not to mention, they are also available in sizes extra-small to two XL. The fabric also has a luxurious feel while the smooth fit lays against the body in a flattering way. They even have front pockets that are large enough to hold my keys, wallet and cell phone (I tested it!), which is great from a practical standpoint. Design-wise, these joggers have a tapered leg that hits just above the ankle and a wide elastic waistband that provides great tummy control. I'm not the only one who thinks so, with nearly 18,000 five-star reviews, they are a hit with other shoppers, too.

They are versatile for any activity

That said, my favorite aspect of these joggers is that I can wear them anywhere. I recently wore them on a 10-mile hike through the Grand Canyon during which they held up perfectly. Even though it was super hot outside, the joggers felt lightweight enough that I wasn't overheating in them. They even got wet while I was walking along a stream, but luckily the fabric is quick-dry so this wasn’t an issue at all.

One week after my trip, I wore them while running errands through NYC and they were comfortable yet stylish. Now this is the kind of versatility I want all my activewear to have!

My only gripe with these pants seems to be one that's shared with a few other purchasers: The sizing is off. Similar to that of other Amazon reviewers who ordered the pants, I feel that mine are a little loose along my hips, so I would size down in the future (I plan on buying these in another color — they come in 16 different shades!). Plus, they’re super elastic, so even if the smaller size is a bit tight, the stretch will allow me to have a more fitted look without discomfort. Talk about a win-win!