I’ve worn a dress almost every day for 16 years — these pants changed everything

I’ve long been a “dress girl.” No seriously, I’ve worn a dress almost every single day for the past 16 years. But recently, as I have started to attend more toddler birthday parties and casual teacher meetings with my nearly 5-year-old, a formal-looking dress just isn’t the *vibe* I'm going for anymore. I’m also not subjecting myself to the torture that is skinny jeans, so I’ve been on the hunt for cool, casual basics that will flatter my petite, curvy frame.

When I stumbled upon these wide-leg pants on Amazon, I was instantly intrigued by their look and variety. Plus, how could I go wrong with the No. 1 bestselling work pant on Amazon?

When I got them, I was immediately impressed. I often have a problem finding pants that fit me correctly because of my curvy proportions, but these fit like a glove right out of the package. The quality of the fabric was really nice and offered the perfect amount of thickness; not too hot but also not see-through. (There is also a “thin” option, which I’m intrigued to try during the warmer summer months.)

The pant comes in a variety of lengths (short, regular and long), but I ordered the shorter option, which was recommended by the brand if you’re 5’3” and under. The length is great if you’re wearing them with flat sandals or you really want to show off your heels. Since I wore them first with heeled boots, the pant felt a little too short, but I love them so much that I think I’ll also buy the regular length for even more styling options.

Since these pants have a wide pant leg, I wanted to first wear them with something more form fitting on top. I ended up pairing them with a tight, white bodysuit to even out the proportions, as well as a long-sleeve pink top for a pop of color. I thought each look was extremely flattering on my pear-shaped body, and the pants, made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, were super stretchy and comfortable.

Courtesy Dory Zayas

I absolutely love the pleated design in the front, which gives off a more polished and professional look. But you'll find my favorite feature in the back: the "hidden" elastic waistband. It allows me to twist, turn, and comfortably sit all day long, plus it doesn't rub or dig into my stomach in the front.

There is also a zippered fly and two large pockets, which can easily hold my cell phone and lip gloss. And there are even belt loops if you want to add an accessory.

There are over 20 colors to choose from, ranging from neutral tones to bolder shades. I'm thinking about grabbing the white or beige options for upcoming beach vacations or summer parties. I can also see someone wearing the pinstripe pattern to the office and even transitioning it to a night out. No matter my next color, I'm just glad I can depend on these pants to make me look chic and polished, without sacrificing comfort.