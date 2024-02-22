Stylists share how to elevate your outfit with this easy accessory

Scarves are an easy accessory to add pizzazz to any ensemble. They're easy to throw on, add warmth and can be tied in so many different ways.

A scarf is a lengthy piece of fabric that's naturally made to adorn your neckline, but stylists also wear them in their hair, tied to a designer bag or on their wrists as a flowy bracelet. Whether you wear scarves strictly during winter or prefer throwing on lighter options when it's warmer out, experts share the must-have styles to incorporate into your everyday look.

From organizational tools to store your scarves to four simple ways to style this accessory, here is a stylist-approved guide that will come in handy.

Ways to tie a scarf | How to style a scarf | Organization tools | Scarves to shop | How we chose | Meet the experts

Ways to tie a scarf

There are many different ways to tie a scarf! Style expert Naina Singla says four methods work best for most winter scarves, typically made of cashmere or wool blend. "The shape of [a] scarf can be oblong, classic[ally] long...or blanket style," says Singla.

Below are four different ways Singla recommends rocking the timeless accessory.

The simple drape: "To try this style, wrap it around your neck, with the ends hanging loosely in the front. This is an easy go-to when you are in a rush because it adds a layer of warmth while keeping your look chic and on trend."

"To try this style, wrap it around your neck, with the ends hanging loosely in the front. This is an easy go-to when you are in a rush because it adds a layer of warmth while keeping your look chic and on trend." The toss: "If you want to elevate your look, put on the scarf and place one end over the opposite shoulder. This helps to keep you warm and also look stylish. This works for the girl on the go, rushing to work, school or for social outings. It’s sophisticated and comfortable."

"If you want to elevate your look, put on the scarf and place one end over the opposite shoulder. This helps to keep you warm and also look stylish. This works for the girl on the go, rushing to work, school or for social outings. It’s sophisticated and comfortable." The double loop: "It sounds complicated, but it’s simple. Drape the scarf unevenly, with the short end at chest level, and then loop the longer end around your neck twice so that both ends are even. Tying a scarf this way creates a beautiful layered look that’s great for a weekend stroll and works for day to night."

"It sounds complicated, but it’s simple. Drape the scarf unevenly, with the short end at chest level, and then loop the longer end around your neck twice so that both ends are even. Tying a scarf this way creates a beautiful layered look that’s great for a weekend stroll and works for day to night." The wrap: "To start, grab a larger style scarf and spread out the fabric, wrapping it evenly across both shoulders. Be sure to leave one end across your body and throw the other end across your other shoulder. If you want to add an element of interest, wrap the scarf so that it’s draped across your chest and hangs over your shoulders in the back. Either way, this style works well with high-waisted pants and a blouse under a long maxi coat. It’s an elegant look that is perfect for business or personal travel."

How to style a scarf

It all depends on the look you are going for. According to style expert Sandra Okerulu, you can go for a traditional wrap-around-the-neck style or a simple drape that sits on top of your neck.

A belted scarf look is also an easy look to achieve. "All you need is a belt draping your scarf against one shoulder and tying the belt on your belt of choice on your waist."

If you live in a colder climate, Singla recommends four simple ways to make your look more appealing.

As a set: "This style has a fringe scarf draped over the top of the wool-blend coat with an ivory stitched border. One way to achieve this look is to add the same color scarf to any winter coat. This approach to styling a scarf and coat together creates a polished look that is easy for work or casual wear."

"This style has a fringe scarf draped over the top of the wool-blend coat with an ivory stitched border. One way to achieve this look is to add the same color scarf to any winter coat. This approach to styling a scarf and coat together creates a polished look that is easy for work or casual wear." Go monochrome: "You can go for a light or dark gray cable knit scarf and coordinate it with a gray dress. This creates a monochromatic look and is a great option for a work meeting or brunch."

"You can go for a light or dark gray cable knit scarf and coordinate it with a gray dress. This creates a monochromatic look and is a great option for a work meeting or brunch." Add texture: "If you want to change things up, add a fun and textured scarf to a neutral look. Winter can often be dreary and cold, so a textured scarf made with materials like fringes or crochet can add some depth to your look."

"If you want to change things up, add a fun and textured scarf to a neutral look. Winter can often be dreary and cold, so a textured scarf made with materials like fringes or crochet can add some depth to your look." Go tonal: "It’s always a good idea to match your scarf to your other accessories. You can do this by choosing scarves that are the same color as your boots, handbag and outfit. I always recommend considering different shades of the same color palette. This stylish outfit is perfect for a date night or elegant dinner."

For the minimalist organizer, this hanger will keep your accessories within reach. It looks uniform and is an easy way to hold your scarves.

"This accessory hanger holds my scarves and wraps belts very well and stays in place on the closet rod," said one reviewer.

Easily access your scarf collection with this storage bin featuring an open panel. According to reviewers, you can view your items and makes it easy to grab things. This is designed to hold things into place without having to add a lid.

These bestselling scarf hangers have over 7,400 verified five-star ratings for their space-saving feature and sturdy construction. You can hang table clothes, jeans, pants and anything that requires folding vertically or horizontally.

"I use them as pant hangers and my wife use them as scarf organizers. So we’re really getting the best value for our money," said one reviewer.

If you can afford more closet space, this clear large box is a great solution to keep your scarves organized and visible. It comes in three sizes and you can stack them as well. Also, it features cutout handles to easily move around.

Scarves shoppers love

Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Multicolored

Plaid is a great pattern for fall and winter, plus it adds a pop of color to neutral outfits. This one features a fringe trim and a rainbow palette that will elevate any winter look.

Material: 70% recycled polyester, 5% Spandex | Colors: 2

This soft knit scarf is chic yet cozy enough for colder days. It features floral prints and two colorways to mix and match your layers. It's also made with a polyester and wool blend that will feel warm.

I love this scarf for its softness, warmth and length. While it's a bit bulky, this is the one I grab on extra cold days. It features a delicate check pattern and fringe detailing for a more bohemian look. This is part of my weekly outfit rotation when I need to elevate a casual outfit.

Material: 70% recycled polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: 2

If you're looking for function and style, this is the scarf to carry at all times. It comes with two big pockets at the end of each side and is oversized enough to cover your neck. Plus, it's made with eco-friendly materials.

"The pockets are great for either warming hands or stashing a phone, book or note pad and pen," said one reviewer.

Material: 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere | Colors: 9

Look effortlessly classy in this cashmere scarf from Quince featuring a traditional design. It comes in numerous hues and reviewers said this one "doesn't irritate" your skin and it has a perfect length.

Book Scarf $ 49.00 Storiarts What we like Easy to loop around Something to note It has an infinity design

Material: 100% cotton jersey | Colors: 1

If you have a passion for books and literature, this infinity scarf will inspire your reading habit. The handmade piece features bold black text and a rabbit print inspired by "Alice in Wonderland."

Infinity Scarf $ 68.00 Marcella NYC What we like Very warm

Comes in multiple colors Something to note Limited ways to style

Material: 100% cotton jersey | Colors: 10

For days when your turtleneck is not enough to keep you warm, this infinity scarf will wrap you in coziness. It has a chunky construction and, according to reviewers, this scarf is not itchy.

"It is so soft and warm — a real statement piece worn double-looped and more subtle just thrown on without looping," added one shopper.

Skinny Knit Scarf $ 65.00 Verloop What we like Generous width and length

Fun accessory Something to note Not versatile

Material: 100% soft acrylic | Colors: 2

This one is for the playful individual who needs color in their wardrobe. With its vintage and reversible design, you can wear it to add contrast to your neutral pieces. Additionally, this scarf is made from repurposed deadstock yarn.

Neutra Scarf $ 98.00 Johnny Was What we like Lightweight texture

Very soft Something to note Only hand wash

Material: 100% silk | Colors: Available in different prints

I love my Johnny Was scarf because it helps to leverage any neutral top. The brand's designs are so colorful and vibrant that they become the focus when you wear them as an extra layer. This scarf has saturated shades and a floral motif that will add a glamorous accent to any outfit.

Materials: 60% baby alpaca, 5% merino wool, 35% polyamide | Colors: 1

The alpaca and merino wool blend makes this scarf a functional element for cold weather. I wear this one when the temperature drops and the wind becomes a hazard, especially during extra breezy days. It's so warm and thick that I don't need an extra layer, other than my sweater and coat.

Frequently Asked Questions How to store scarves According to Okerulu, storing scarves depends on the delicacy of the fabric and materials. "For instance, you can invest in a scarf hanger made of hanging loops to keep your scarves hung up in the closet without worrying about wrinkles and damaging them," says Okerulu. You can also store them in mini storage containers or bins that stack up. How often should you wash your scarves? "Washing a scarf really lends in the amount of times you use one. If I have worn the same scarf for a little over a week, I'm going to put it in the washing machine," says Okerulu. She also suggests rotating them out every week as you wash them and have at least two to three scarves for the season. "This is because it's an outer layer that we use to keep warm and sometimes use as a face covering. It's important to keep it clean after several uses." What type of materials do you recommend for scarves? Singla suggests warm materials for winter like cashmere, wool and merino blends, along with fleece and silk. Wool: "The wool and merino blends can be more practical and affordable, and still provide insulation to keep the cold away." Fleece: "This is a good option if you will be spending a lot of time outside and especially for physical activities like hiking, running or walking." Silk: "Silk is a nice option for milder temps in winter, as it's more stylish and can elevate your look easily." As for spring, Singla recommends lighter fabrics such as linen and lightweight cotton. Linen: "This is both lightweight and breathable, which is ideal for warmer weather and can transition into the summer months." Cotton: "It helps to keep the body cooler and can be perfect to throw on with a light jacket or blazer."

How we chose the best scarves

We selected scarves based on stylists' recommendations on materials and those made of cool fabrics like silk and warm materials like cashmere. The options were chosen based on functionality and warmth.

Meet the experts