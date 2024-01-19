Sweatpants to the office? Here’s how you can style athleisure fashion, plus 34 picks to try

Picture this: You clock out of your nine-to-five, make your commute home and swiftly open your front door. The most obvious answer about what you do next isn't prepping dinner or plopping on the couch. For me, the first action that comes to mind is to throw on a pair of sweatpants. They've been there when I've needed extra warmth in the evening, when I am too lazy to dress up for errands and when I am a few minutes — or hours — late to the airport. Evidently, sweatpants are a fashion essential.

But with athleisure fashion on the rise, sweatpants have become more than just our bedtime attire. You can sport them at the gym, on errands and even to dinner — it just depends on the style you pick. And with athleisure, there are other styles outside of sweats that fall under this category.

In fact, Jacqueline Andriakos, Executive Director at Women’s Health, stopped by TODAY to share some of her expertise on what to look for in athleisure fashion. There’s everything from jumpsuits to leggings and even a classic dad sneaker that you can mix and match with other apparel.

Keep reading to discover some of our favorite athleisure and sweatpants picks, from tracksuits to the originals, for everyone.

For those days when you don’t know what to wear, jumpsuits are the perfect treat. They’re simple to slip on and require little effort to style. And with a weightless feel and stretch in this Aerie jumpsuit, you might be even more eager to wear it. "It’s perfect when you’re looking for a stylish garment with more full-coverage support, elasticity and flexibility whether you’re working out or going about your day," suggests Andriakos.

Athleisure requires none other than a classic dad shoe. This one from Reebok has the right amount of platform, clunk and personality to fully emcompass the style. Since it comes in a vintage white, classic white and grey, it also makes for a closet staple.

When you’re on-the-go, you’ll need a bag that will keep you hands-free. The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is a popular pick for this reason, as it comes with one big space and an exterior pocket to securely keep your items in.

You might be wondering what makes this ring special. But don’t let its small size fool you — it does a lot more than you might think. According to the brand, the Oura ring tracks your health 24/7, including your heart rate, sleep trends, menstrual cycle, stress and more. And regardless of the environment you’re in (e.g. heat, cold, altitude), its accuracy shouldn’t be impacted.

If you want to take your athleisure fashion up a notch, you can’t go wrong with florals, such as this sports bra and leggings set from Old Navy. In fact, “florals were all over spring runways and that trend is making it’s way into activewear as well,” says Andriakos, so you might want to hop onto the trend now.

This floral set in particular is not only affordable, the leggings are also designed with light compression and soft fabric so they’re comfortable to move in.

This Beyond Yoga pullover makes a great layering piece. You can opt to wear it over the shoulders with a workout set like the one above, over a basic tee or on its own. Nonetheless, the relaxed fit and kangaroo pocket are both stylish and comfortable.

There’s nothing wrong with adding a pop of color to your sneaker collection, which is why Andriakos recommends this pick from Under Armour. While it is pretty to look it, the shoe also has some pretty neat features: breathable knit, underfoot support, a plush heel and other benefits to improve your experience.

To match your sporty attire, a sling might do the trick. Free People offers one that seems to fit a plethora of things with pockets to spare. You can wear it as a crossbody or over the shoulder.

While it might look like a watch, The Apollo Wearable is meant to soothe and relax the body using non-invasive touch therapy. "It pairs with an App so you can design little breaks for your own nervous system," explains Andriakos. You can wear it around the wrist, around your ankle or clipped on your top whenever you need a bit more focus, relaxation and even improved sleep.

You can never go wrong with a tennis dress, like this one from Alala, simply because the flirty skirt and classic silhouette is too difficult to pass up. Wearing it gives you the perfect excuse to play a round or two, or just to wear for fun.

Now if you really want to embrace the athletic vibe, this cropped mesh hoodie would perfectly layer over any workout sets. The mesh detail means it should be breathable enough to wear during any exercise. "If you’re heading from your workout to an appointment or coffee date and need to cool off, mesh allows for added airflow," Andriakos adds.

Reebok says these shoes are one of their “lightest and most breathable Nano iterations yet.” The recent upgrades are the reasons behind that, offering enhanced stability and support to aid each stride.

These pickleball paddles might look cute, but they pack a powerful punch on the court. It has a good balance of thickness and weight to ensure power and accuracy.

For those on the move, the Fitbit Charge 6 is designed to monitor every step and "is a perfect entry into fitness trackers for newbies," claims Andriakos. You can connect it to a compatible exercise machine to track your workout, keep note of your heart rate and steps, mark your distances and even change your music. Unlike most Fitbits, this version comes with Google essentials, such as maps and wallet.

The iridescent fabric throughout these leggings will surely make a statement, and they come in 11 sparkling shades for you to stand out anywhere you go. "With a metallic you might expect stiff and scratchy material, but these are truly made of a performance fabric," Andriakos says.

This sport bra uniquely keeps track of your performance with its built-in tracker. All you have to do is connect it to the brand’s app, and you can monitor all of your goals. Plus, the bra claims to offer tons of support and compression, too.

These sneakers were designed specifically with runners in mind. According to the brand, they provide stability, keep your feet cool and provide cushion to support you any distance.

The first thing you’ll notice about this Free People sling is the triangular shape. This design offers room to fit your gym necessities, or even your everyday essentials, with other compartments to stuff smaller items in.

For National Sweatpants Day, it’s time to celebrate your favorite pair. To join in on the fun, Sally Holmes, InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief, previously stopped by TODAY to share some ways to style the comfortable attire. Some of her suggestions include a “sweatpants” dress, tracksuit sets and even a pair you could potentially get away with at work — the options are endless.

Believe it or not, sweatpants can be skirts, too! This pair from H&M is obviously comfortable, but it can be dressed up, too, suggests Holmes. Pair it with a simple tee, or for added drama, opt for a flashy top instead.

Editor’s note: Since Holmes’ suggested pick is nearly out of stock, below is a similar option:

If you’re a fan of neutrals, this sweat skirt will compliment other basics in your wardrobe, and should keep you just as cozy, too.

Just like a sweat skirt, you can also make a sweatshirt appropriate for outings, too. “Match a casual crewneck or comfy sweater with a flashy skirt,” Holmes suggests. One of her favorites is this one from Gap, which is designed to look and feel like your parent's old vintage crew.

For styling inspiration, see the picks below:

It’s well known that the y2k style has been a popular trend throughout the recent decade. What better way to full embody the look than a matching track suit? Victoria’s Secret offers the style in a neutral color scheme that is perfectly cropped and fitted.

The tracksuit's matching pants are made of soft fleece and have an elastic waistband, making them perfect for lounging around.

Bucket hats are an essential for cool weather, especially when they're made from sherpa: The full brim keeps you covered and the textured fabric keeps you warm. Consider it the best of both worlds.

This sling bag is essentially a two-in-one carrier. Because you can unclip the straps, you can adapt the bag into a crossbody or belt bag. And the sherpa fabric means you can pair it with a matching accessory, such as the hat above.

Editor’s note: Since Holmes’ suggested pick is out of stock, below is a similar option:

Fit all your essentials in this fleece belt bag, which can be worn in various ways and has multiple pockets, too.

“The track suit trend is inspired by nostalgic soccer style, with a cooler-toned color palette similar to styles of the 90s,” explains Holmes. Thus, it makes sense why sportswear brand FILA collaborated with ASOS to release this sporty set.

"Styling tip: Go for a chevron stripe instead of classic straight lines to elevate your track jacket," says Holmes about this classic pick.

"PJ’s aren’t just for bedtime anymore. It’s time to take them out and about," says Holmes. "Pairing playful prints together is a perfect way to stand out with your loungewear." Botanical prints and tropical hues are some styles she recommends to elevate your cozy attire. And with some sparkling accessories, Holmes says this will be "an easy look" to achieve for every occasion.

To pair with your pajama set, Holmes suggests adding a cardigan of a similar color scheme. This one from Gap Factory is an open knit, but has two large pockets to tuck away any of your belongings. Plus, it turns your sleeping attire into a super chic outfit.

If we are going to mention sweat skirts, we have to talk about sweatshirt dresses, too! "As a wardrobe basic, they’re incredibly versatile, especially when accessorized," explains Holmes. "Perhaps the best part is that styling this garment involves minimal effort but comes with major payoff."

Because jeans and trousers aren't always the most comfortable option to wear to the office, Holmes recommends going for the secret sweatpant: "Pants that feel like sweatpants, but have a look like trousers [and] palazzos." This one from Quince offers both, giving the look of sophistication, but the feel of all-day comfort.

"For something more business-leaning, go for a pointed heel for a polished look and a bit of extra height," she suggests for styling. "For a more casual office, a chunky sneaker or clog will give definition without getting swallowed up by the pants."

"This style of pants is made for a guy on the go," says Holmes. Because they aren't tapered at the ankle, these don't pass as an athletic pant, and work for a more professional look. "Pairing them with some fresh white sneakers and socks will add to the overall effortlessness and ease of the outfit."