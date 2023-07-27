Target temptation is real — here's what our editors can't resist picking up

It's summer, which means stocking up on skin care that will keep your skin smooth and glowing (especially those bikini legs!) is a priority. It's also the reason editor Julie Ricevuto can't leave a Target without adding one of these body scrubs to her cart. "I have multiple versions of this shea sugar scrub from Tree Hut," she says. "While I love all their products, the scent in this specific one is so amazing! It instantly relaxes me, and I feel like I'm truly treating myself to a luxurious shower moment every time I use it."

Her treat-yourself moment might have something to do with the formula's key ingredient, snow mushroom, which can provide hydration and "minimize the toxic effects of stress on the body," according to the brand. Combined with shea butter and real sugar, your skin will be in for a truly nourishing experience.

Who goes to Target and skips the beauty aisle? No one we know, including senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. For her, there's one item in particular she can't resist, and that's an easy-to-apply (and stunning) set of faux nails.

"I'm a fan of press-on nails for a manicure in a pinch. Whenever I go to Target, I usually leave with a set or two! I like the KISS imPRESS line — there's no glue involved and the shape looks incredibly natural," she says. The brand has a ton of colors and designs to choose from, but if you're a fan of the "no-makeup-makeup" look — but for your hands — here's an easy way to achieve the trend (no salon appointment required!).

"I can't resist a Poppi restock on a Target run," says production associate Audrey Ekman. While she can name quote a few (read: a lot) of favorite flavors that are likely fully stocked in her personal refrigerator at the moment, lately, she's been on a strawberry-lemon kick since it "tastes like summer." The tasty prebiotic soda is infused with apple cider vinegar and gluten-free ingredients that are also formulated to support your immune system, skin and a healthy gut, according to the brand. Note: You can order this product for pickup or delivery, depending on your local store's stock.

Shopping regret is a real problem for many — but seemingly not for associate editor Shannon Garlin, who has admitted to always walking out of Target with a few extra (aka, not on her original list) items. Her justification: "I am who I am." In addition to shopping, Garlin is also a self-proclaimed sucker for a seasonal scent. "When I'm shopping at Target, I always gravitate towards the home section and start smelling all of their candles," she says. "This brand is only $10, so it's no wonder why I can't leave the store without a new scent for my apartment. I usually light a candle every night, so it helps me justify the impulse buy."

This fruity candle (infused with notes of pineapple and mango) will burn for up to 50 hours, says the brand. So, if you were looking for a new fragrance to last you until the end of summer, look no further.

Associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart says her last Target impulse buy was inspired by social media — a spontaneous action we're sure many can relate to. "I randomly bought this a few months ago because I saw it on TikTok, and it is amazing." She's referring to Nair's Shower Cream, a hair removing formula that doesn't require a razor. You simply have to squeeze, apply and then wipe it all off.

"It doesn't irritate my skin and works in less than 10 minutes," Stewart says. Thanks to its gentle, vitamin-enriched formula (designed to even work on sensitive skin, according to the brand), she says she can use the hair remover on her arms and legs without feeling burning or irritation.

Garlin is also an avid skin care lover, so she can't help it when a $3 sheet mask "falls into my cart." With that price and the promised benefit of instantly hydrating the skin, we wouldn't be surprised if you slipped a few of these into your cart, too.

More than 1,500 reviewers have given this super-affordable skin care hack a five-star rating, raving about how well it works on dry skin without leaving behind a greasy residue. Garlin is a fan of these masks' performance, too, saying, "These Neutrogena ones are so soothing. I love keeping them in my fridge for a cooling effect. It's like a little summer night treat but for my face!"

Senior SEO editor and resident foodie Jess Bender isn't immune to the temptations that come from Target's food aisles. "I love a boring cookie and something to eat with dip, so these had to be in my pantry," she says about these honey wheat pretzels. The giant container holds 26 ounces of the crunchy snack — that's a lot of munchies for just $7.

When it comes to affordable, quality fashion, Target has instituted itself as a reliable go-to. So, when SEO intern Domonique Tolliver saw her favorite pajama set in another color, she scooped it up without a second thought. "The fabric is so soft and light. They are the perfect summer pajama!" The set comes with a satin sleep button-down, shorts with a drawstring closure and a matching eye mask.

Tolliver also can't pass up her favorite powder when she sees it. "I have used this Black Radiance pressed powder for years! They recently changed the shades, so I have to mix two of them now, but I still love the formula."

The $6 powder is said to work well on acne-prone and combination skin, and is designed to leave a long-lasting matte finish. And because it's compact, it's a good option to throw in your bag and have with you when you need a touchup while on the go.

If you're blushing over that last Target receipt, you might as well punch up the color even more with one of Milani's popular baked blushes. Intern Bella Druckman gave in to temptation during her last Target shopping spree and popped one of these beauties into her cart — and she's so glad she did.

"Even though it only costs $9, this powder blush is near the top of my blush roster. I'll often layer it on top of a liquid blush for added texture and color. Such a good buy!" It comes in six stunning shades and, according to the brand, can even be used for contouring or highlighting — talk about versatility!

Audience development writer Danielle Murphy can be pretty frugal when she needs to be, but when it comes to Target's accessory section, she loses all her resolve. Many of her impulse buys (maybe even all) have involved a Sugarfix statement piece, and these hot pink drop earrings are next on her unofficial list. "I've avoided entering the store for quite some time, but a tab on my computer is always open to them, and I'm this close to pressing that "add to cart" button," she says. "I might just pull the trigger, since these totally fit the vibe for my upcoming summer trip to New Orleans."

