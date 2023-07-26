Target has so many furniture deals right now — save up to 75% on customer-loved pieces

It's no secret that furnishing your home costs a pretty penny. Between end tables, chairs and sofas, the costs can sneakily add up before you know it.
Luckily for you (and us!), Target is running some stellar furniture deals, and we found pieces up to 75% off. From chic leather barstools to velvet loveseats, these picks from Target will help you eat, sleep, relax and repeat all while balling on a budget. After all, our homes are our sanctuaries and deserve some TLC.
Better yet, shopping along has never been easier. As part of our Shop This List TODAY series, you can add all our favorite picks to your cart in just one click. Savings made simple!
End Accent Table
Leather Barstool
Wall Mirror
Leaning Bookshelf
Writing Desk
Toy Storage Cabinet
2 Door Cabinet
Accent Barrel Chair
Velvet Loveseat
Costway End Accent Table
Offered at 75% off right now, this bamboo end table is a great addition to any living or bedroom. To prevent slipping and sliding, the lipped edges add an extra layer of security and a fun design element.
Threshold Bowden Faux Leather Counter Height Barstool
For all the mid-century modern fans out there, this highly-rated gray barstool is for you. One reviewer wrote, "Some chair's with this style of legs tend to be flimsy, however this chair exceeds my expectations. Do not let the faux leather deter you, it is a quality material as well." Better yet, it's 40% off right now.
Threshold Designed with Studio McGee 34" Round Decorative Wall Mirror
Perfect for a large blank wall space, this mirror will open up any room. And it's equipped with a simple wall mount and hardware so installation has never been easier.
Threshold 72" Loring 5 Shelf Leaning Bookshelf
Taking up minimal space with five open shelves, this piece will finally give you a place for all your books, pictures and tchotchkes. Just lean it against an open wall and you've got the ultimate addition to any office or living room.
Room Essentials Mixed Material Writing Desk
With enough room for your laptop, books and other work-from-home essentials, this desk is a customer-favorite for a reason. It has racked up more than 1,200 5-star reviews, with one customer saying, "Easy instructions and assembly! Quality is great for what I need it for — I have no complaints. The drawer was easy to put together no issues at all! I put this together by myself (no husband needed)!"
Costway Kids5-Cube Wood Toy Storage Cabinet Organizer
No more toys on the floor thanks to this handy storage cabinet. With five compartments, it will help keep their rooms and play areas clutter free. Most importantly, this piece comes with reinforced back buckles and non-slip foot pads to keep your little one safe.
Threshold Minsmere 2 Door Cabinet
This cabinet is any boho-obsessed person's dream come true. Featuring a trendy caned design, this cabinet has two doors and an open bottom shelf to provide plenty of display and organization. Not to mention, I personally own this piece and always receive compliments when hosting friends and family.
Yaheetech Upholstered Armchair Accent Barrel Chair
It might be impossible to look at this chair and not daydream about curling up with a good book for a few hours. The soft-to-the-tough boucle covering is sure to match any aesthetic effortlessly.
Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Vernon Velvet Loveseat
Whether you live in a small apartment or want to add a sitting area in your bedroom, this velvet light brown upholstered loveseat is sure to impress. The cushioned seat and backrest provide comfortable sitting and the plywood frame lends stability and support, according to the brand.
