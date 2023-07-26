Target has so many furniture deals right now — save up to 75% on customer-loved pieces

Offered at 75% off right now, this bamboo end table is a great addition to any living or bedroom. To prevent slipping and sliding, the lipped edges add an extra layer of security and a fun design element.

For all the mid-century modern fans out there, this highly-rated gray barstool is for you. One reviewer wrote, "Some chair's with this style of legs tend to be flimsy, however this chair exceeds my expectations. Do not let the faux leather deter you, it is a quality material as well." Better yet, it's 40% off right now.

Perfect for a large blank wall space, this mirror will open up any room. And it's equipped with a simple wall mount and hardware so installation has never been easier.

Taking up minimal space with five open shelves, this piece will finally give you a place for all your books, pictures and tchotchkes. Just lean it against an open wall and you've got the ultimate addition to any office or living room.

With enough room for your laptop, books and other work-from-home essentials, this desk is a customer-favorite for a reason. It has racked up more than 1,200 5-star reviews, with one customer saying, "Easy instructions and assembly! Quality is great for what I need it for — I have no complaints. The drawer was easy to put together no issues at all! I put this together by myself (no husband needed)!"

No more toys on the floor thanks to this handy storage cabinet. With five compartments, it will help keep their rooms and play areas clutter free. Most importantly, this piece comes with reinforced back buckles and non-slip foot pads to keep your little one safe.

This cabinet is any boho-obsessed person's dream come true. Featuring a trendy caned design, this cabinet has two doors and an open bottom shelf to provide plenty of display and organization. Not to mention, I personally own this piece and always receive compliments when hosting friends and family.

It might be impossible to look at this chair and not daydream about curling up with a good book for a few hours. The soft-to-the-tough boucle covering is sure to match any aesthetic effortlessly.

Whether you live in a small apartment or want to add a sitting area in your bedroom, this velvet light brown upholstered loveseat is sure to impress. The cushioned seat and backrest provide comfortable sitting and the plywood frame lends stability and support, according to the brand.

