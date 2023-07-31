Target just dropped a new Magnolia collection — including exclusive Stanley colors

With these sweltering summer temperatures, we're beginning to eagerly anticipate the warm-toned hues and crisp air that autumn brings. While we can't predict when Mother Nature will change her tune, we can at least outfit our homes with all the fall decor one can find in the meantime. As if on cue, Target's home brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, which is designed in collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines, just launched a fall collection — and it includes exclusive new Stanley tumbler colors.

Hearth & Hand is highly regarded by Target fans for its neutral tones, modern shapes, cozy textures and chic accent furniture — and we'd argue that the brand's fall collections can't be missed. From boucle armchairs to elegant yet affordable dinnerware, there's something new for every space in your home.

If you're also itching to get your hands on all things homey and warm, now's your chance! Below, we rounded up 20 of our favorite home decor picks from Hearth & Hand's newest fall collection.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia fall collection

It's the crossover we didn't know we desperately needed until now: Fan-favorite brands Stanley and Magnolia teamed up to create a chic, fall-inspired collection of tumblers that are exclusively sold at Target. If past Stanley collaborations are any indication, these are sure to sell out — so grab one now before they're gone! Choose from six colors, including Twilight Taupe and Serene Green.

The best part about fall? The candles, of course! Those soul-warming scents are hitting the shelves once more, and we love the nostalgic, sweet aroma and ribbed glassware of this autumn cider candle. According to the brand, it has up to 28 hours of burn time.

While often overlooked, placemats can make or break a table setting. These textured, tasseled placemats bring just enough style to the set-up without overshadowing your best dinnerware. They're also machine washable.

Bring some inviting gold tones to your home with this faux leaf wreath. Available in two different sizes, it can fit in any open wall space or door you have — and can stay there throughout every season.

Not only is this lamp chic and functional, but it can also help minimize cord clutter due to the USB charging port for any of your electronic devices.

If you've never used a plate-bowl (or bowl-plate?) you're seriously missing out. They're ideal for pasta, soups, harvest bowls and so much more. They feature the wider width of a plate — perfect for food styling — but with the sides of a bowl (no mess!).

Pillow covers are one of our favorite home decor hacks due to how simple it is to switch them up and create an entirely new look for the living room. The chain-textured detailing and chunky weave of this case are sure to stand out on any neutral-toned couch.

Featuring a wooden spoon and sealing lid, this clay pot makes using honey in your meals, teas and more a breeze.

Mini bowls don't get enough credit — they're handy for far more than you'd think! They're the perfect size for serving dips, morning bowls of yogurt, servings of fruit to snack on and so much more. This set is both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Sure, everyone you know may be on vacation right now — but you're going to need cute serving trays for that reunion gathering once the weather begins to cool. These come in a set of three for less than $20!

The elevated footing of this serving board will bring any spread to the next level. It's an effortless way to impress and makes for a picture-perfect tablescape (while protecting the table beneath).

Sage green has cemented its spot as one of those classic, timeless colors that you really can't go wrong with buying. This cotton tablecloth brings just the right amount of style to the dining room, and it's also machine washable.

The flat-pile construction of this rug makes it ideal for heavily trafficked areas of the house. It's currently available in three sizes — an accent mat, runner or area rug.

If you're a coffee fanatic, you know how various factors can affect the overall quality of a brew. To create the perfect cup of joe it's important to be able to control certain aspects of the coffee-making process, from the size of the grounds to the speed of the drip. This manual maker helps you do just that — plus, the copper frame makes for a stylish addition to any countertop.

If you ask us, there's no such thing as too many cute throw blankets. Choose between a flattering cream or moody blue.

Despite the fact that this collection just dropped yesterday, reviewers are already loving the way this lamp reflects light, with one customer commenting, "this lamp is show-stopping. The light reflects off the ribbed glass and it shines around the room in a way that is hard to describe."

Pair this ottoman with the matching boucle armchair for a stylish, cohesive feel for your living room, bedroom or office.

The curved legs on this accent table truly set it apart from the rest. It adds just enough of a statement flourish without needing to be the centerpiece of your space. Plus, reviewers say it comes in just four separate parts, so assembly was a breeze.

Have a few family members who are more prone to messes than others? With removable and machine-washable covers, these dining table chairs make it easy to transform your space for holidays and other more formal occasions — and you don't need to worry about spillage or stains ruining the upholstery for good.

The curve of the armrest and unique headrest make this armchair a must for any space needing a refresh. Add your favorite throw pillow for some extra contrast and pair it with a coffee table or ottoman for a modern yet inviting interior.

