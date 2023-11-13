A solution for displaying holiday cards — plus more expert-approved finds for the season 

From cookies and pies to breads and biscuits, this versatile rolling pin from Target's new kitchen brand, Figmint, is ready for anything. It's packaged with a variety of differently sized rings that allow you to customize your dough's thickness, as well as etched-in measurements so you never have to eyeball your crust's diameter again. Beyond your own holiday baking, Ramos says it would make a great multipurpose gift, too.

Pie crust edges tend to bake faster than their centers, so Ramos is a fan of this handy tool. Cover the perimeter of your crust to slow down the browning process, ensuring an even bake — goodbye, burnt edges! Plus, it's adjustable, expanding and tightening to accommodate pies ranging from 8"-10". Ramos also likes that it's reusable, unlike tin foil and other DIY hacks.

While gingerbread cookies are a long-held Christmas tradition, it's always fun to mix in a new sweet treat. Pizzelles are traditional Italian cookies that boast a festive look, making this $10 gadget from Dash — a Shop TODAY editor-favorite brand for affordable kitchen gear — the perfect inexpensive addition to your holiday baking plans. Given that it doesn't require an oven, it's easy for kids to help use, too! Ramos says it's simple enough for non-bakers to use, and it comes with a recipe guide with tips for making other treats such as cannoli shells and waffle cones, too.

Wine and cheese are practically synonymous with the holidays, and this functional set is the perfect way to display a festive holiday spread. The nine-piece set comes with a bamboo board, knives, bowls, cheese markers for labeling and more, and is big enough to hold all of your charcuterie. It has a magnetic block to keep the included tools together and organized. With a built-in juice groove, it's also perfect for cutting and carving — Ramos loves a multi-purpose piece!

Speaking of charcuterie, this trio of meats includes salami, prosciutto and capocollo, making it perfect for any board. Pair it with your favorite Good & Gather crackers, dips, cheeses, jellies and nuts to impress your guests on a budget.

More Good & Gather entertaining picks:

If your kiddos love Advent calendars as much as Ramos, this reusable wooden one will keep them excited all December long. Each house can be filled with a small treat (think: candy, tiny toys and mini beauty products), and it will make a sweet addition to your Christmas decor, too.

Holiday cards can quickly pile up and make a mess of your fridge or counter, so this is a great solution for an organized display. This scalloped card holder comes in an antique-brass finish and is sure to bring an elegant touch to your mantel, console or sideboard. Ramos notes that once the holidays end, you can use it to display birthday cards, family photos or even motivational notes.

Editor’s Note: Our pick is now only available for pick-up depending on store stock, but we found a similar option that ships to your home below.

This vintage-style garland has clips you can use to display cards and photos.

This Christmas tree light controller is sure to switch on the holiday magic in any home. Featuring a pull lever that really works to turn on your Christmas lights, the toy integrates with your electrical outlet to make the holidays even more fun for the whole family.