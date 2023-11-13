A solution for displaying holiday cards — plus more expert-approved finds for the season 

With glittery lights and celebratory soirées fast approaching, it’s time to start preparing for all of the festive activities that the next two months bring. Whether you’re planning to host a casual cocktail hour, make cookies with little ones or bring the whole family together for a full-fledged dinner, most of us spend a significant amount of holiday time in the kitchen.
As part of our Shop This List series, food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos stopped by TODAY to share her best hosting tips and decor essentials. From a charcuterie board complete with tools, bowls and cheese markers to an adjustable rolling pin that will meet all of your baking needs, Ramos’ picks are sure to help you kick off the celebratory season (and mitigate any hosting anxiety that may come your way). She's also included a few pieces of festive and functional decor, such as a brass Christmas card holder and a reusable Advent calendar that can be filled with tiny toys and treats of your choosing.
If you're looking to update your holiday arsenal, below you'll find Ramos' favorite finds — starting at $10. Check them out!
Adjustable Wood Rolling Pin
Adjustable Pie Shield
Mini Pizzelle Maker
Large Bamboo Cheese Board/Charcuterie Platter with Tools, Bowls & Markers
Charcuterie Trio Sampler Pack Calabrese Salami, Prosciutto and Capocollo
Wood House Countdown Calendar
26" Scalloped Metal Christmas Card Holder Antique Brass
Decorative Metal Bell Christmas Garland with Clips Antique Brass
Christmas Controller Decorative Figurine
Figmint Adjustable Wood Rolling Pin
From cookies and pies to breads and biscuits, this versatile rolling pin from Target's new kitchen brand, Figmint, is ready for anything. It's packaged with a variety of differently sized rings that allow you to customize your dough's thickness, as well as etched-in measurements so you never have to eyeball your crust's diameter again. Beyond your own holiday baking, Ramos says it would make a great multipurpose gift, too.
Nordic Ware Adjustable Pie Shield
Pie crust edges tend to bake faster than their centers, so Ramos is a fan of this handy tool. Cover the perimeter of your crust to slow down the browning process, ensuring an even bake — goodbye, burnt edges! Plus, it's adjustable, expanding and tightening to accommodate pies ranging from 8"-10". Ramos also likes that it's reusable, unlike tin foil and other DIY hacks.
Dash Mini Pizzelle Maker
While gingerbread cookies are a long-held Christmas tradition, it's always fun to mix in a new sweet treat. Pizzelles are traditional Italian cookies that boast a festive look, making this $10 gadget from Dash — a Shop TODAY editor-favorite brand for affordable kitchen gear — the perfect inexpensive addition to your holiday baking plans. Given that it doesn't require an oven, it's easy for kids to help use, too! Ramos says it's simple enough for non-bakers to use, and it comes with a recipe guide with tips for making other treats such as cannoli shells and waffle cones, too.
Picnic at Ascot Large Bamboo Cheese Board with Tools, Bowls & Markers
Wine and cheese are practically synonymous with the holidays, and this functional set is the perfect way to display a festive holiday spread. The nine-piece set comes with a bamboo board, knives, bowls, cheese markers for labeling and more, and is big enough to hold all of your charcuterie. It has a magnetic block to keep the included tools together and organized. With a built-in juice groove, it's also perfect for cutting and carving — Ramos loves a multi-purpose piece!
Good & Gather Charcuterie Trio Sampler Pack Calabrese Salami, Prosciutto and Capocollo
Speaking of charcuterie, this trio of meats includes salami, prosciutto and capocollo, making it perfect for any board. Pair it with your favorite Good & Gather crackers, dips, cheeses, jellies and nuts to impress your guests on a budget.
More Good & Gather entertaining picks:
- Cranberry Jalapeno Dip, $4.99
- Cinnamon Praline Almonds, $6.89
- Double Crème Brie Cheese Wheel, $4.79
Threshold Wood House Countdown Calendar
If your kiddos love Advent calendars as much as Ramos, this reusable wooden one will keep them excited all December long. Each house can be filled with a small treat (think: candy, tiny toys and mini beauty products), and it will make a sweet addition to your Christmas decor, too.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 26" Scalloped Metal Christmas Card Holder Antique Brass
Holiday cards can quickly pile up and make a mess of your fridge or counter, so this is a great solution for an organized display. This scalloped card holder comes in an antique-brass finish and is sure to bring an elegant touch to your mantel, console or sideboard. Ramos notes that once the holidays end, you can use it to display birthday cards, family photos or even motivational notes.
Editor’s Note: Our pick is now only available for pick-up depending on store stock, but we found a similar option that ships to your home below.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Decorative Metal Bell Christmas Garland with Clips Antique Brass
This vintage-style garland has clips you can use to display cards and photos.
Wondershop Christmas Controller Wireless Tree Lighting Switch
This Christmas tree light controller is sure to switch on the holiday magic in any home. Featuring a pull lever that really works to turn on your Christmas lights, the toy integrates with your electrical outlet to make the holidays even more fun for the whole family.