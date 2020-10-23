Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The idea is simple: Count down the days in December leading up to Christmas Eve. Advent calendarscan take a variety of forms and styles, from calendars designed for wine lovers to fun ones that would make great gifts for kids — and of course, the classic chocolate calendar. Here are some of our favorites this holiday season that will surely escalate the excitement as Santa heads near!

Food Advent calendars

This assortment of gourmet chocolates features delectable bites like raspberry star and dark mint medallion that will make the Christmas countdown indulging.

If chocolate and peanut butter is one of your favorite combinations, you'll love this calendar stuffed with Reese's Cups and Reese's Pieces. Even better? It's a pack of three, so you can send some to a family member, or keep it around for some extra sweets.

If the "Star Wars" lover on your list is also a chocolate lover, they'll love this cute Advent calendar filled with 24 pieces of chocolate and baby Yoda on the front.

This classic calendar has over 800 rave reviews on Amazon, with many reviewers saying the pieces are a great size.

This fold-out calendar by Oh! Nuts features 24 high-quality squares of chocolate.

If you're a fan of the classics like Mr. Goodbar and Krakel, then this colorful Advent calendar is for you!

This classic Advent calendar with a vintage aesthetic is filled with 24 chocolates in a holiday-themed foil wrapper.

Prefer caramel over chocolate? This calendar from McCrea's Candies features two dozen salty-sweet caramels hidden behind doors to make the countdown extra sweet.

This Williams Sonoma exclusive features 24 magical candies, including gummy frogs and Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. You can reveal each signature treat from the Wizarding World as you count down the days until the most magical day of the year.

Treat yourself to a Hershey kiss each day with this sweet calendar.

Filled with Kosher-certified candies, Sugarfina's Hanukkah Candy Tasting Collection celebrates the eight days of Hanukkah with a menorah.

Dubbed "The Original Advent Calendar for Men," the calendar is designed for the common man. It's filled with the most manly consumables on the market and behind each door you can find treats ranging from nuts to exotic animal jerky.

If you prefer something a little more savory, this popcorn Advent calendar from Wabash Valley Farms might be right up your alley. It includes two dozen popcorn-related items, from seasonings and kernels to recipes, as well as four mini bowls to enjoy it all in.

Count down the 12 days until Christmas — and make dinner while you're at it! This non-traditional Advent calendar features a dozen different artisanal pastas that you can enjoy during the month of December and beyond.

Unique Advent calendars

This Advent calendar comes with a bracelet you can fill with charms in the days leading up to Christmas.

It's the one where they count down the days until Christmas! The official Friends Advent calendar is here and ... could we be any more excited? It will officially be released on Nov. 3.

If you're looking for something truly unique, you'll love starting your days with this calendar filled with 24 different fruit spreads and honey from Bonne Maman.

Spice up your holidays with 12 mini hot sauces featuring blends such as Xtra Hot, Chipotle, and Pepper Hot.

Exclusively sold at L.L. Bean, this festive calendar will create long-lasting family traditions. It's designed to resemble a Christmas tree and the wooden calendar can be filled with small gifts, treats or notes.

Designed like the garland on a Christmas tree, this Advent calendar is the perfect addition to your holiday decorations. With 24 small burlap sacks to fill with treats, the calendar is completely reusable.

Beauty Advent calendars

This countdown calendar from QVC features a wide array of the network's most popular brands like It Cosmetics, First Aid Beauty, Elemis and Carmindy Beauty. You'll find everything from popular mascaras to eye creams in this collection.

If you're looking for a beauty calendar that won't break the bank, Ulta's offering looks like a good option. This rose-gold colored garland features everything from eye shadow to highlighter, making it a great gift option even after the holidays are over!

This chic calendar from OPI is perfect for anyone looking for a little glam this holiday season. The set contains 25 mini nail polishes in festive colors.

This one is an absolute must-have for lip product lovers! It contains 24 of the bestselling glosses and lipsticks from the NYX lineup.

Calling all skin care lovers — this one is for you! This calendar includes 24 bestselling products from Kiehl's, including its popular lip balm and facial cream.

Voluspa's Advent calendar set includes some of the brand's signature scents like santal vanilla and French cade lavender. You can light a different one for each day during the 12-day countdown, or gift the set to the candle lover in your life.

Treat yourself to some self-care before Christmas with this Advent calendar from Beekman 1802. The holiday collection includes body wash, lotions, lip balms and more.

Olive & June's manicure-themed Advent calendar includes all of the essentials for a salon-worthy treatment. Whether you could use some extra polish or want to pamper your cuticles with a serum, you can find it all inside the sleek box.

You can get your hands on $70 worth of products and treat your hands, skin, lips and more for each day of the month with Sephora's exclusive collection.

This one is a seriously good bang for your buck. For $74, you get 24 of luxury brand L'Occitane's most popular products, including hand cream, shower gel and perfume.

Pet Advent calendars

Fancy Feast's Advent calendar is the purrfect way to celebrate the holidays with your feline friend. It includes an assortment of popular recipes they'll enjoy munching on throughout December.

Countdown to Christmas with treats for man's best friend. Each day includes a different activity and a gingerbread-flavored snack your pup is sure to drool over.

Fill up Fido's toy basket with a dozen different toys for a gift that will last much longer than your typical treat.

Lego Advent calendars

This "Harry Potter"-themed calendar is sure to be a hit with wizards and muggles alike! This set comes with mini-figures of popular characters like Harry, Hermione and Ron, as well as several accessories and decorations.

This Lego Friends calendar will help you build a Winter Wonderland filled with candy canes, snowmen and penguins.

The force is strong with this "Star Wars" Advent calendar! This one includes Lego versions of characters like Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca.

If you're not a huge "Harry Potter" or "Star Wars" fan, this Lego calendar might be more up your alley. It includes tons of holiday-themed figures and accessories, including Santa himself.

Kids toys Advent calendars

This "Cars"-themed calendar includes five mini characters from the hit movie and a racetrack playset that can be played with long after the holidays are over.

The Grinch won't be able to steal Christmas with this adorable Advent calendar. It includes 14 figures and 11 accessories.

This speedy Advent calendar features plenty of miniature cars and accessories and a fold-down play mat.

If you're looking for an Advent calendar with toys kids can play with all year long, this horse farm Advent calendar from Playmobil is a great choice.

This Advent calendar will allow kids to bring Santa's workshop to life in the days leading up to Christmas. The set includes figures and winter-themed decorations behind each of its 24 doors.

If your child is a "PJ Masks" fan, they can celebrate the holidays with 12 figures, 10 stickers and three ornaments.

Mickey and the gang are all here in this festive calendar that's an Amazon exclusive! Each day you'll be treated to either a figure of your favorite Disney characters or an adorable decoration.

Not only will they get their own Barbie doll, but they'll have 23 extra accessories to complete Barbie's fairytale story with. The calendar also includes three surprise pets for some extra fun.

Get crafty with the family this holiday season! Crayola's countdown calendar includes 24 crafts that little ones will love making with each passing day.

An adorable gingerbread mouse helps count down the days until Christmas in this special Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed Advent calendar. It's easy to hang and even easier to use.

Wine and liquor Advent calendars

Toast to the holiday season with this festive box filled with mini tubes of white wine. More of a red wine fan? Check out the "Nice" box for something more up your alley.

This box includes 12 stouts, IPAs and other craft beers from breweries across the United States. There's also some stocking stuffers and other fun surprises hidden inside, as well.

The Wall Street Journal's wine Advent calendar features 24 quarter-bottles filled with wine from all over the world. Even better? It ships for free.

Countdown to the New Year with a new sparkling wine every day for only $24.99. Although this product isn't available just yet, keep your eye out for its release on Dec. 2.

Tea and coffee Advent calendars

From apple cider to candy cane, this set from Davids Tea features tons of holiday-themed teas to enjoy throughout December. The best part? Each door contains two servings of tea, though we wouldn't blame you if you want to keep both for yourself!

Whether you're a fan of herbal, black, green or rooibos tea, there's a little something for everyone in this chic calendar from Palais des Thes.

This compact Advent calendar features 24 sachets of ground or whole bean coffee that will help start your day off on the right track. It's become a fan-favorite on Etsy with over 200 positive reviews.

Classic Advent calendars

A hands-on way for kids to get into the holiday spirit, this wooden tree from toymaker Melissa & Doug makes keeping track of Santa easy with 24 magnetic ornaments. Be sure to read the Christmas poem on the back!

No need to build a gingerbread house with this adorable Advent calendar featuring 24 interchangeable wooden drawers.

If you'd prefer to customize your Advent calendar, this wooden option allows you to place your own miniature gifts and candy inside each day's box.

This beautiful calendar will remind you Christmas is near. Countdown the days by sticking velcro-affixed figures to each day of Advent to create a nativity scene that parents and kids will enjoy.

This wooden box from Primitives by Kathy captures the spirit of the season. The vintage theme allows it to match perfectly with all different kinds of holiday decor. Kids will love the individual compartments with doors big enough to hold candy, small ornaments or toys.

Ramp your Christmas decor up a notch with this Kurt Adler Tree Calendar. The festive tree features a small ornament in each box. By Christmas Day, the completed tree will make it feel like the holiday has officially arrived.

Designed with 24 numbered doors to hide small surprises for each day, the quality wood helps make this calendar last!

For a functional piece of holiday decor, this wooden house from Pottery Barn not only features 24 cubbies to hold toys, trinkets, sweets and more, but it can be reused year-after-year.

Thanks to its clean wooden design and LED lights, this Kurt Adler Advent Calendar makes for both a beautiful house decoration and a fun activity to countdown to Christmas.

