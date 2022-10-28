Baking, like gift-giving, is an easy way to tell someone how much you care about them without using words. For the person in your life who’s always testing out new recipes and getting creative in the kitchen (all while probably being swept up in a cloud of flour), we’ve rounded up some incredible gifts for the baker on your list that are sure to have them whipping up something tasty long after the holiday baking season is over.

Baking supplies to gift

Biscuits are a southern staple. With this stainless steel dough cutter trio, they are going to be able to ensure each one is the same size — which means they won't have to worry about any fights at the breakfast table over the biggest, flakiest biscuit of them all. One Target shopper who called these "functional, cute + fun" added, "I bought these for my little baker to learn to make biscuits from scratch. She loves them!"

Real bakers know that measuring by weight over volume will give more precise measurements, and in turn, better treats. Help them with this by giving a digital kitchen scale that can measure in multiple units up to 11 pounds and has a tare feature to subtract the weight of the container you're using.

A liquid measuring cup is a necessity for baking. This OXO option with a near-perfect average from almost 12,000 verified Amazon shoppers is made from silicone so everything from honey to pancake batter will come out easily. It’s also flexible enough to pour by collapsing the sides and making the liquid stream more precise.

This bowl scraper may seem like a boring piece of plastic. To the baker in your family, though, it's an easy way to get all of the batter, dough, or frosting out of a large bowl in one swift movement while avoiding a possible mess on their countertop. They'd probably be delighted to find this affordable stocking stuffer waiting for them on Christmas morning!

Silicone mats are a great gift for those who like to make everything from French macarons to candy. This set of four mats — two half and two quarter sheets — has a template for piping out macaron batter so each cookie is the same size, though the mats can be used for baking almost anything on them and having an easy cleanup.

Cookie scoops are always a good tool to have around. Not only are they great for dishing out cookies that are equal in size, but they make dishing batter into muffin tins and bundt pans easier, too!

Measuring cups and spoons are essential baking tools. These copper-handled cups and spoons nest for easy storage. There are multiple color combinations to choose from including copper with black, mint or navy to match the rest of their bakeware.

There’s nothing like a quality rolling pin. This French-style pin has tapered ends so they can roll out everything from buttery pie dough to bread with ease, without the fear of eventual rusting from nails screws like American rolling pins have. Its 100 percent beechwood material is also effective when it comes to moisture absorption, according to the brand.

"Love the weight of the rolling pin," a recent reviewer said about how easy it is to maneuver. "[It's] solid, looks nice, and great to trade up from my previous “just rinse off a wine bottle” strategy."

Digital thermometers are an easy way to tell if a baked good is actually done (and way more precise than inserting a toothpick into cakes and brownies). This easy-to-use probe option allows them to set a target temperature and the thermometer will beep when it hits its doneness. If they're a dedicated bread baker, several shoppers noted how it's helped elevate their carb game over time.

Wireless hand mixers are a great gift for bakers who don’t have a lot of counter space for a larger stand mixer. This five-speed Cuisinary hand mixer is rechargeable and has a 20-minute run time with each charge, which is plenty for mixing up cookie dough or cake mixes.

While it may be expensive, a good stand mixer is at the top of a wish list for most bakers. This KitchenAid stand mixer, designed in collaboration with Target's in-house brand Hearth & Hand, has 10 speeds and has the ability to add on 10 different attachments.

Best bakeware to gift

Nordic Ware is known for its bundt pans and loaf pans that feature intricate designs. This loaf pan has a beautiful braided design that will definitely level up their next banana bread.

This six-piece nonstick bakeware set includes all the necessities they need to become the baker of their own manifestation — a large cookie sheet, a nine-inch round cake pan, a loaf pan, a square cake pan, a 9x13 pan and a 12-cup muffin tin. What sets this apart from other sets, though, is that each piece has no-slip silicone feet on the bottom to protect countertops.

Le Creuset is a leader in bakeware, and its bread oven is perfect for those who make their own loaves every week. The domed lid allows steam to be trapped for a maximum rise, while the base allows the bread to brown evenly without burning.

Best serveware to gift

Cake stands are an elegant way for them to display their latest creations, whether it’s a pie, cake or a Pinterest-y stack of cookies. With three colors and two sizes to choose from, you can pick which cake stand matches their kitchen aesthetic the best.

For the baker who can’t get enough pie or quiche, this server handcrafted in India is as beautiful as their own creations. The handle is made from hand-hammered copper, while the serving part is stainless steel.

Cookbooks to gift

For a novice baker who wants to get better at making easy desserts, this cookbook by food blogger Dorothy Kern is ideal. It has over 85 "tested-to-perfection" recipes that are broken down into manageable steps that anyone can do, no matter their skill level.

If they can’t stop dreaming about getting a Paul Hollywood handshake, then they will appreciate this cookbook with recipes from the judges and bakers from "The Great British Baking Show." The recipes range for all seasons and use seasonal ingredients, so they will always have inspiration for their next showstopper.

Not all bakes have to cater to a sweet tooth. Currently an Amazon bestseller, this recent publish from food stylist and recipe developer Erin Jeanne McDowell tackles the savory side of baking, tackling everything from pancakes with an Italian twist and jalapeño poppers wrapped in puff pastry to a touching tribute to America's indigenous tribes in the form of frybread.

With over 500 recipes to choose from, this new release from Cook's Illustrated has something for every level of baker. One unique thing about this book is that it can teach them how to manipulate different ingredients in a recipe to have a completely different outcome for a recipe, like chewy versus crispy cookies.

Unique baking gifts

Embossed rolling pins are an easy way for them to make cookies even prettier. This bestselling Etsy version has a laser-cut floral design that will easily transfer onto cold dough before baking.

Pre-cut parchment paper sheets are a huge time saver for bakers. These round sheets — available in eight sizes — are ideal for cake pans or springform pans where they don’t want anything to stick to the bottom of a pan and can handle temperatures up to 450°F, according to the brand.

If they like making and serving fresh bread, this warming blanket allows them to always have warm loaves and rolls on hand. The blanket has a removable pouch that’s microwave-safe that they heat up, then insert it back into the blanket before wrapping the bread and bringing it to the table.

For a cute and handy kitchen accessory, consider this conversion chart, which will help them make easy conversions from volume to weight measurements without having to grab their phone to look it up.

Premium spices are a major component of having flavorful goodies. With this set of a "baker's half dozen" jarred spices like royal cinnamon sourced from Vietnam and robust cardamom pods from Guatemala, they will have just about everything they may need for tasty treats all year long.

This personalized pastry board is perfect for those who love precise measurements of things. The outside of the board has inch measurements which are excellent for making cinnamon buns of the same thickness. The middle of the board has circles measuring anywhere from four to 10 inches, which are all standard pie crust measurements.

Every baker needs a good apron to keep their clothes flour-free. This one — made in collaboration with Hedley and Bennett and Rifle Paper Co. — has an adjustable neck strap, a utility loop for a hand towel, and plenty of pockets for small things like spices and measuring spoons and a lifetime guarantee!

