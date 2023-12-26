Although the gifting part of the season has come to an end, the deals have not. In fact, some of the best discounts you can find are not before the holidays — they’re during the days after. Bonus: a lot of the sales you want to have your eye on are those you can hang around your chimney.

Because Christmas decor is one of the first signifiers of the holidays, they’re some of the few products we suggest stocking up on to prepare for the following year. From festive wreaths for your front door to shiny pieces for your mantle to bins to store them in, we searched through every end-of-season sale to find the best discounts available. You might want to take advantage of these deals for yourself, or might want to use this as an opportunity to purchase a belated gift for someone special.

Keep reading to find the best Christmas decor deals right now. Plus, don’t forget to download the Shop TODAY Savings coupon finder where you can score great savings at over 40,000 retailers!

Best Christmas decor deals

The tree topper is the star of the show, and in this case, we mean it literally. As a part of their Clearance Sale, Balsam Hill is offering up to 60% off, along with free shipping, across a variety of products on their site until Jan. 15. But if you spend $300 or more, you can receive an extra $50 off your order with the code EXTRAMERRY!

If you want your home to stand out, this large pre-lit Christmas wreath is your match. It comes in a variety of colorways — red/gold, green/red, silver/blue and white/red — that each shine multiple lights that will surely have the outside of your home gleaming.

West Elm is having up to 70% off furniture, bedding, dining sets — and yes, holiday decor — as a part of their End of the Season sale. We couldn’t help but admire these felt stockings to hang on your mantel, especially for the cost.

This faux Christmas tree already comes lit, so all you have to do is simply plug it in and decorate as you please. This is another product available during Balsam Hill’s sale, and is currently discounted in a variety of heights.

Although you can place this twinkling deer indoors, it is specifically designed to be used for outdoor decor. For instance, the bulbs claim to be outdoor-safe, and the metal frame is surrounded by rattan. It will be discounted for a few days only, so purchase now while you can.

Instead of purchasing just one ornament, why not ease the stress and get a whole pack? Michaels is offering up to 70% off multiple products, including all things Christmas, like the pick above. If you make a purchase over $49, they’ll even include free shipping.

Here’s another item on sale as a part of West Elm’s holiday discounts. This duo comes with a pre-lit wreath and garland to match together on your mantle, as seen above, or wherever you please. It is a deal you don’t want to pass up, as it is on sale for 53% off.

Believe us, this is a sale you don’t want to miss. On their sale items only, Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off the discounted price. That means for select products, you receive between 60% to 70% off. This nutcracker table runner is one of our favorite items on sale, along with their other discounted Christmas options.

This luxe stocking is just as plush as it looks, and it is entirely made from faux fur. It is the right size to fill with multiple gifts, and can be personalized with a name or initials for $12. That extra cost might be worth the splurge while it is on sale, and to send off to a loved one.

Anything mini is adorable to keep, especially this accent pillow from Kirklands. We love it for layering with other decorative pillows, or even for your little one to add some holiday charm to their own decor. There’s even other fun prints to choose from if plaid isn’t your thing.

A tree skirt can instantly add a touch of elegance to your holiday decor, especially this opulent velvet number from CB2. It is discounted as a part of their Winter Warehouse sale, to which they’re offering deals up to 70% off for a limited time.

There’s nothing more festive than owning a nutcracker. Get it on sale while you can by using the code NEWHOME8, which you can also use on select products.

This wreath looks like the real deal, but in reality, it is designed with faux pine and white lights to give any room or entrance a warm holiday glow.

Advent calendars were one of the most popular items to gift this season. But what we appreciate about this one from Byers' Choice is that you can reuse it each year and fill it with your own surprises.

Even your bedding deserves to have the festive cheer, too! This king size quilted set comes with a quilt and matching pillow shams to decorate on its own or layered with your other bedding.

Nordstrom is having a Half-Yearly sale sitewide, including on holiday decorations. This lighted house is one of many options on sale, which suits as a charming centerpiece that should never go out of style. It’s now 60% off for a short time only!

If a celebratory dinner is how you get together for the holidays, these Christmas dinner plates might be up your alley. They come in different styles and sizes for you to mix and match, ranging from Santa on his sleigh to one of his reindeer. Some designs are available in a set of four and a single.

Have your own winter wonderland in your home with this animated set. It’s a stunning and musical display of a teeny village that you can showcase anywhere in your home, and it will light up and move with festive jingles.

No mantle, no problem. This stocking stand requires no fireplace to hang your family’s stockings, as it comes with a durable metal frame, sturdy hooks and reusable chalk name tags. Let your imagination run wild and use it for other holiday decor, too.

Ditch the typical tree toppers and opt for this gingerbread version. It is handfelted to add a cozy and rustic vibe to your decor, and can be a major centerpiece to an overall theme.