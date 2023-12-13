Shop TODAY Savings: How our coupon finder can save you money when you shop

At Shop TODAY, we're always on the lookout for the best deals and discounts. That's why we launched Shop TODAY Savings: A shopping tool that can help you find coupons at over 40,000 online stores, plus exclusive TODAY-only deals — every time you shop. Find out more about the extension, how to get it and how to use it, below.

What is Shop TODAY Savings? | How does it work? | How to download Shop TODAY Savings | How do I use Shop TODAY Savings extension? | Can I use Shop TODAY Savings on my phone? | What to expect with Shop TODAY Savings | Exclusive Shop TODAY Savings deals | More FAQs

What is Shop TODAY Savings?

Shop TODAY Savings is a Google Chrome browser extension that automatically applies coupons when you’re shopping on your desktop or laptop computer using the Chrome browser.

At the moment, it is only compatible with desktop or laptop computers using the Google Chrome browser. It is not available for mobile. You can download it to your computer from the Google Chrome store, here.

How to download Shop TODAY Savings extension

Go to this link in the Google Chrome Store. Click 'Add to Chrome' and then confirm with 'Add Extension.' Click the puzzle piece at the top of your browser, then click the push pin icon to pin it to your browser. Start shopping! The browser will load automatically when you're ready to checkout and apply the best deals to your cart.

TODAY

How does the Shop TODAY Savings extension work?

What we love about Shop TODAY Savings is that you don’t have to change anything about the way you shop! Once the extension is installed simply browse online as you normally would and Shop TODAY Savings will activate at checkout if it finds a valid coupon.

TODAY

Can I use Shop TODAY Savings on my phone?

No, Shop TODAY Savings does not currently work with mobile phones or tablets. It only works on desktop and laptop computers on the Google Chrome browser.

How do I use Shop TODAY Savings to get discounts as I shop?

Once you’ve installed Shop TODAY Savings, you should see a small orange sunrise logo in the top right corner of your browser. As you're shopping at one of thousands of your favorite sites, add your products to cart as usual. When you go to checkout, the extension will send a pop-up notification announcing all of the best deals it found. Simply apply discounts and watch as the savings add up!

What if I can’t find Shop TODAY Savings on my desktop?

The extension appears as an orange sunrise icon in the top right hand corner of your browser window. If the sunrise is orange, Shop TODAY Savings works on the website you are on. If it is gray, then it does not work on that website.

To see if you successfully installed Shop TODAY Savings, click on the puzzle piece icon in the upper right hand corner of your Chrome webpage.

In the dropdown menu, click ‘Manage Extensions’.

If you have the extension it will show up on that page.

Note: To make the extension easier to find, click on the puzzle piece and ‘pin’ the extension to your browser by clicking the pushpin button and turning it blue.

Deals to shop with Shop TODAY Savings

Daily, we're securing exclusive deals to help you save on brands you love. See some of our current deals below, or checkout our Shop TODAY Savings homepage for even more shoppable deals exclusively with Shop TODAY Savings.

Click here to learn how to download the extension.

More Frequently Asked Questions