Shop TODAY Savings: How our coupon finder can save you money when you shop

At Shop TODAY, we're always on the lookout for the best deals and discounts. That's why we launched Shop TODAY Savings: A shopping tool that can help you find coupons at over 40,000 online stores, plus exclusive TODAY-only deals — every time you shop. Find out more about the extension, how to get it and how to use it, below.

What is Shop TODAY Savings?

Shop TODAY Savings is a Google Chrome browser extension that automatically applies coupons when you’re shopping on your desktop or laptop computer using the Chrome browser.

At the moment, it is only compatible with desktop or laptop computers using the Google Chrome browser. It is not available for mobile. You can download it to your computer from the Google Chrome store, here.

How to download Shop TODAY Savings extension

  1. Go to this link in the Google Chrome Store.
  2. Click 'Add to Chrome' and then confirm with 'Add Extension.'
  3. Click the puzzle piece at the top of your browser, then click the push pin icon to pin it to your browser.
  4. Start shopping! The browser will load automatically when you're ready to checkout and apply the best deals to your cart.
TODAY

How does the Shop TODAY Savings extension work?

What we love about Shop TODAY Savings is that you don’t have to change anything about the way you shop! Once the extension is installed simply browse online as you normally would and Shop TODAY Savings will activate at checkout if it finds a valid coupon.

TODAY

Can I use Shop TODAY Savings on my phone?

No, Shop TODAY Savings does not currently work with mobile phones or tablets. It only works on desktop and laptop computers on the Google Chrome browser.

How do I use Shop TODAY Savings to get discounts as I shop?

Once you’ve installed Shop TODAY Savings, you should see a small orange sunrise logo in the top right corner of your browser. As you're shopping at one of thousands of your favorite sites, add your products to cart as usual. When you go to checkout, the extension will send a pop-up notification announcing all of the best deals it found. Simply apply discounts and watch as the savings add up!

What if I can’t find Shop TODAY Savings on my desktop?

The extension appears as an orange sunrise icon in the top right hand corner of your browser window. If the sunrise is orange, Shop TODAY Savings works on the website you are on. If it is gray, then it does not work on that website. 

To see if you successfully installed Shop TODAY Savings, click on the puzzle piece icon in the upper right hand corner of your Chrome webpage.

In the dropdown menu, click ‘Manage Extensions’.

If you have the extension it will show up on that page.

Note: To make the extension easier to find, click on the puzzle piece and ‘pin’ the extension to your browser by clicking the pushpin button and turning it blue.

Deals to shop with Shop TODAY Savings

Daily, we're securing exclusive deals to help you save on brands you love. See some of our current deals below, or checkout our Shop TODAY Savings homepage for even more shoppable deals exclusively with Shop TODAY Savings.

Click here to learn how to download the extension.

Alleyoop Pen Pal

Use code PENPAL35 at checkout for 35% off through 12/14.

$16.25

$25.00

Alleyoop

House of Rounds Custom Blankets

Use code TODAY30 at checkout for 30% off through 12/31

$23.10

$33.00

House of Rounds

BaubleBar Assorted Earrings

Use code TODAY30 at checkout for 30% off through 12/14.

$19.60

$28.00

BaubleBar

Mark & Graham Cozy Essentials

Use code TODAY at checkout for free shipping & gift-wrapping through 12/15.

$19.99

$39.00

Mark & Graham

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Use code TODAY30 at checkout for 30% off through 12/15. Download our coupon finder for more!

$249.99

$349.99

Shark

Kenneth Cole Cashmere Collection

Use code TODAY35 at checkout for 35% off through 12/15

$29.24

$300.00

Kenneth Cole

Spanx

Use code TODAY15 at checkout for 15% off through 12/14.

$83.30

Spanx

State Graham Tote Bag

Use code TODAY30 at checkout for 30% off through 12/31.

$80.50

$115.00

State Bags

Allbirds Men's Wool Loungers

Use code TODAY35 at checkout for 35% off through 12/15.

$68.25

$110.00

Allbirds

Oneida

Our Seen on TODAY pick sold out. But we have 30% off site wide with our extension.

$20.99

$60.00

Oneida

Backbone Lightning Products

Use code TODAY30 at checkout for 30% off through 12/31.

$69.99

$99.99

Backbone


Thames & Kosmos Mega Cyborg Hand

$27.97

$44.95

Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

$26.99

$30.19

Amazon

Educational Insights Kanoodle Brain Teaser Puzzle Game

$9.99

$13.99

Amazon

Top It Off Touch Screen Gloves For Women

$19.99

$24.99

Amazon

EXIT: The Game Advent Calendar - The Hunt for The Golden Book

$49.99

Amazon

Andy Warhol 12 Days of Puzzles Christmas Countdown

$18.89

$26.99

Galison

Lite-Brite Touch

$29.99

Amazon

Zero Gravity Sprint RC Car Wall Climber

$45.99

Amazon

$19.99

Target

$19.99

Barnes and Noble

VTech Touch and Teach Sea Turtle Interactive Learning Book, Green

Touch and Teach Sea Turtle Interactive Learning Book

$15.99

$21.99

Amazon

$15.99

Target

Infantino Press &amp; Stay Sensory Blocks for Babies, 24-Piece Set, Multicolor

Press & Stay Sensory Blocks

$16.99

Amazon

INIU Portable Charger

$17.99

$25.99

Amazon

$17.99

$33.31

Walmart

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece

$49.00

$68.00

Lululemon

INIU Portable Charger

$17.99

$25.99

Amazon

$17.99

$33.31

Walmart

Insmy Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$18.99

Amazon

Daily Stacker Ring

$48.00

Mejuri

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Platform Sneaker

$59.99

$100.00

DSW

$59.99

$100.00

Amazon

$59.99

$70.00

Dr. Scholl's

The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler | 40 OZ

$45.00

Stanley

$45.00

Target

$45.00

Amazon

FOR BFCM BACON - PAVOI 14K Yellow Gold Plated Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud | Small Hoop Earrings for Women

PAVOI 14K Yellow Gold Plated Cuff Earrings

$10.36

$14.95

Amazon

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Anti Aging Retinol Serum

$42.50

$85.00

Amazon

$42.50

$85.00

Ulta

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame Smart TV

$897.99

$1,497.99

Amazon

