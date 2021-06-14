A style expert shares how to upgrade your summer style, with pieces you already have

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the official start of summer less than a week away, it's time to say goodbye to the work-from-home sweatpants you've been living in and say "hello" to your warm weather wardrobe.

As you dig out your clothes from previous summers, you may find you don't love your former fashions as much as you did when you bought them — but you don't have to do a complete overhaul to breathe new life into your existing wardrobe.

Style expert Melissa Chataigne joined Hoda & Jenna to share inexpensive ways to refresh your closet so you can walk out this summer with confidence. Chataigne offered advice on how to make each item in your closet a multitasker. Read on for must-have pieces that will look flattering on a variety of body types and more outfit inspiration to elevate your existing fashion game.

Style Situation 1

Not looking to splurge on outfits for summer events like weddings and nights out? Chataigne took pieces in Wendy's closet like the bright pink blazer and made them work for every occasion this season.

Look 1

Make a statement this summer in a hot pink blazer. Not only is hot pink trending this summer, but going bold can give you a confidence-boost, too.

A fitted button down is a classic that will never go out of style. This shirt is specially treated to ensure a perfect polish so you can go about your day wrinkle-free.

This mule can jazz up just about any outfit. Available in 12 colors ranging from snakeskin to white leather, these backless loafers can be dressed up or down, it’s up to you.

If you are looking for the perfect pair of jeans this summer, look no further. This classic mid-rise gives you a clean and slimming silhouette. What’s more, they are made from sustainably sourced materials. (To get the look for less, Chataigne loves the budget-friendly Old Navy Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Super Skinny Jeans and ASOS DESIGN 'Sculpt me' High-Waisted Premium Jean.)

Look 2

A statement piece that can be worn in the summer and the fall, this linen dress is breezy and beautiful. The linen fabric means you'll be able to keep cool on the hottest days of summer, and you can toss a light jacket over it on chilly summer nights.

With a unique design and chic beaded accents, these boho sandals can dress up nearly any outfit. Reviewers say to order them a size up from your normal size for the perfect fit.

Complete the look with this stunning handbag. It's handwoven with rattan straw and we found that it's bound to be summer's hottest accessory.

Style Situation 2

Gina Field, a mom of three, wants to feel her best in a swimsuit this summer but doesn't want to show too much skin. Chataigne gave her a look that's a bit sexy and a bit modest.

Look 1

Get ready for some summer fun in this stunning one-piece swimsuit that will have your confidence levels skyrocketing. Not only is the wrap design flattering, but with cross-back straps and underwire for extra support, you can get out and play with the kids this summer, all while maintaining full coverage.

A great hat is a summer essential, and this handwoven hyacinth straw visor is the perfect go-to for protection from the sun. Whether you are hanging by the pool or spending a day on the beach, it will elevate your look, effortlessly.

If you are looking to beat the heat but want to avoid wearing shorts, Chataigne reommends linen pants as a timeless alternative. These high-waisted pants have an elastic waistband, wide legs for extra comfort and are available in white, black and pink.

Nothing says summer like a comfortable slip-on sandal. Available in black, a blue-grey blend and cognac, the ruched strap details make these sandals a stand-out piece you can easily pair with anything in your closet.

The smallest details in your accessories can make the biggest impact when it comes to your style — and these sunglasses prove that. The gradient lens color paired with a straight-brow frame will give you a clean, modern look. These sunnies come in three shades: Champagne gold, rose gold and palladium.

This handwoven rattan bag is a beach day essential that is not only cute but practical as well. Big enough to carry everything you need while adding to your overall look, this bag is a summer must-have.

Look 2

Chataigne also gave Gina a different look for when it's time to hit the beach with her honey! The equally flattering looks are below.

Spruce up any outfit this summer with this handmade bag, that can give a polished, sophisticated look to any outfit.

Hop on the crochet trend this summer with this boho-style cover-up. It has an elongating silhouette, adorable tassel details and is a great option if you want to show off some skin. (These more affordable options like the Old Navy Gauze Button-Front Caftan Swim Cover-Up and La Blanca Embroidered-Inset Tunic Coverup are also great.)

If you are looking for the perfect shoe to wear on a night out this summer, or even by the pool, espadrilles are a great option. Not only will they make your legs look longer, but reviewers are raving about how comfortable and stylish they are.

Style Situation 3

Monochromatic looks are everywhere right now. But, adding a pop of color can dramatically change the feel. See how Chataigne takes Amy Paffrath's simple outfit from day to night with these small additions.

Look 1

One summer piece that never goes out of style year-after-year is the short-sleeve T-shirt. This tee will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe and can be paired with practically any bottom. It is also available in six colors, so you can choose what works best with your personal style.

Chataigne loves this stylish flowy duster for adding a pop of color to a monochrome look. Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, you can select the one that speaks to you and wear it to the beach, or as a wrap over other staples.

Made with leather in the front and woven linen in the back, this belt really gives you the best of both worlds. The two different textures create a unique look that can add depth to any outfit.

What could be better than looking fashionable while feeling comfortable? This sandal achieves both with a cushioned cork bottom and a knotted strap detail that comes in four colors.

Feel fabulous in this structured felt fedora this summer. The wide brim will protect you from the sun and the ivory cream color can easily match with items already in your closet.

This round rattan straw shoulder bag sells out weekly according to the brand — and it is clear to see why. Rattan is a trending texture for the summer and this chic bag is the perfect way to get in on this fashion must-have.

Look 2

Strappy sandals have made a comeback and it is no surprise. Their bold look is great for a night out and small details such as the angular square toe and croc-embossed finish will be sure to elevate your look.

This adorable mini crossbody is just too cute to pass up. Despite its size, it features two compartments that can hold the essentials. It is available in lilac, white and blue.

Whether you wear it on your bag, around your neck or in your hair, this adorable satin printed handkerchief can add a little flair to your look. This vintage-inspired scarf is available in two colors and is a great piece to include in your summer wardrobe.

Style Situation 4

Chataigne has all the style tips for wearing shorts, crops and prints this summer while still embracing curves. Jenny already owns the printed shorts.

Look 1

What says summer more than a fun pair of shorts? These are a great way to show off your personal style and are sure to get you some compliments. (These $20 Milumia Paperbag Boho Shorts strike the same chord.)

An oversized blouse can be dressed up or down for a night out. It's great to wear with a pair of shorts or even as a dress. You can find it in lime green, white and a striped style.

These black espadrilles are exactly what your closet needs this summer. Crafted in Spain, the ribbon ties add an elegant touch to a classic shoe.

This clutch is a show-stopping piece that can add a pop of color to any look. Though it is compact, it is still large enough to fit all your daily essentials.

Look 2

A plain crop top is a summer staple and it is clear why. Available in white, black and almond, it goes well with virtually any bottom and the boatneck style is very flattering. Sizes range from XS to 1X, so everyone can hop on the crop top trend.

A blazer is a simple yet effective way to elevate any look. The ruched sleeves and open-front offer a contemporary style that will make you feel confident and fashion-forward. This blazer is available in both black and pink.

Ditch your worn out flip-flops for a more sophisticated look with these stylish sandals. With a bit of a heel, they're perfect for pairing with a dress or wide leg pant, while still staying comfortable.

If you are looking to stay on top of the latest style trends, you're going to want a shoulder bag. Chataigne picked this purse as a small statement piece that can pair with virtually anything.

