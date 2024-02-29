This versatile crewneck is only $30 — but feels like it’s worth more

I’m a sucker for comfortable clothes that can also pass as proper casual wear. Soft flannels, performance chinos — anything that looks as good as it feels is right for me. It’s also that time of year when I need apparel that’s appropriate for different temperatures. I’m from the Midwest but now live in Texas, and both places have unpredictable weather. One day it’s freezing, the next it’s sunny and warm.

It’s probably time to trade daily hoodies for something a bit more … mature. I came across this crewneck sweater on Amazon and after seeing almost 2,000 positive reviews, I knew I had to try it out for myself.

The first thing I noticed about the Sailwind Crewneck was how many colors are available to purchase (17 to be exact). As long as you’re looking for a color that’s not hot pink or neon orange, you’ll probably find a shade. I ordered the sweater in white (in person, it’s slightly off white) and it arrived on my doorstep the next day in very minimal plastic packaging, which I appreciated. Unnecessary boxes are a pet peeve of mine.

Upon opening it up, I could feel the mid weight and fine softness — although it was pretty wrinkled, it definitely felt like a piece more expensive than $30. It doesn’t have much branding aside from a plain neck tag that simply marks the size.

This sweater is definitely more slim than baggy. I’m about 5’ 11’ and 180 lbs., so I went with my typical size, medium. The fabric is made of 60% acrylic, 25% polyester, and 15% nylon. If it wasn’t so stretchy it would have been difficult to put on, but thankfully it wraps to the wearer. I prefer slim-fitting clothing, but if you don’t, I’d recommend getting one size bigger than what you normally wear.

Courtesy Joe Niehaus

One of the details I like the most about this sweater is the ribbing around the collar and cuffs. The pit areas also have slight variations in the fabric that make it look thoughtfully premium — nicer than the value basic it is.

As mentioned, I was looking for something that can be worn in different temperatures and with a few different outfits. You could easily wear this on its own, with a button down, or as a layer underneath a bigger winter coat. It’s warm yes, but I wouldn’t wear it on its own if it was 50℉ or lower.

Depending on the color you select, this will go great with jeans and chinos alike. (And even sweatpants if you’re hanging around the house.) I like the lighter colors such as white, as most of my pants are dark.

Care is easy

This is labeled as machine washable. For my nicer clothes I like to machine wash and hang dry, which is what I’ll do for this. I will be especially careful when eating though, as I can imagine that it wouldn’t handle food or drink stains well.

Is this the nicest, most luxurious sweater of all time? No, and it’s not intended to be. But for under $30 this crewneck feels great, has nice details, and works with most outfits. In fact, I think I'll buy some more — I’d rather have 10 of these in different colors than a delicate luxury piece that’s not as durable.