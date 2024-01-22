6 fashion trends that are taking over in 2024, according to an expert

When you look back at 2023, the first thing you might think of is the notable fashion that gained traction over the last 12 months. We saw major moments around the topic, with denim maxi skirts, Crocs shoes, quilted tote bags and even bulky headphones paving the way for what's to come on both the streets and the runways.

As for 2024, we have already seen fashion trends start to rise at only a few weeks in. Haven't noticed anything trending just yet? Don't fret: style expert Jasmine Snow stopped by TODAY to share some of her predictions and suggestions of what styles to have on your radar these next few months. You might see some inspiration from previous years' trends, along with new iterations of styles you'll want to consider adding to your wardrobe this year.

Keep reading to discover the top picks that'll be trending in 2024.

2024 fashion trends seen on TODAY

The Cropped Trench

You're likely used to seeing trench coats go down to the knee or the ankle, but one of Snow's predictions for 2024 is the cropped version of this popular coat. This one from Imily Bela is described as lightweight to throw over basics or elevate casual attire.

To style this product, Snow recommends the below items:

According to reviews, the name of these pants is true: They're easy to put on and just as easy to wear.

You can't go wrong with a simple pump. This pair from H&M is versatile, stylish and most importantly, affordable.

Editor’s note: Since Snow’s recommendations is nearly out of stock, see a similar style below:

At just two inches, these slingback Zara pumps offer a decent amount of height to wear comfortably during any occasion.

What we appreciate most about this sweater vest is that it is the perfect base layering piece. The high neck, merino wool fabric and ribbed detailing tells us that it is both warm and stylish.

Another option to consider, this pick is slightly oversized, offering a bit more room to add some layering pieces underneath on especially chilly days.

For adding a bit of texture to your wardrobe, consider this faux suede cropped trench coat from Zara. Stick with your standard size for an oversized fit or size down if you prefer a more fitted look.

This trench has a military-esque look thanks to its padded shoulders, buck detail at the cuffs and overall structure.

Cropped Shacket or Blazer

What we appreciate most about this shirt jacket, other than the plaid print, is that it hits right at the hips to balance the torso length. Not only that, but shirt jackets are incredibly versatile to pair with a variety of outfits.

To style this product, Snow recommends the below items:

A simple white button up can do wonders for any wardrobe. Why? It isn't just a top you can wear to work — you can also play with it for both nights out and casual events, too.

You've heard of ripped and ribbed jeans, but how about grommet jeans? Just this small details makes this classic denim stand out.

A loafer is another item you should have in your closet. It is a staple for when you what to wear a shoe that is both comfy and sophisticated for both inside and outside of the office.

Alongside cropped shackets, Snow predicts that shorter blazers will be popular, too. The style alone makes the perfect transition from the office to dinner with friends.

Editor's note: Since Snow's recommendations is nearly out of stock, see a similar style below:

Another cropped blazer, this pick features a plaid print to add some dimension to any wardrobe.

The appeal of shackets is that they're meant to resemble a button-up shirt. That way, it fits comfortably throughout, even when buttoned all the way. This one from Artizia follows those same details and is made with a soft recycled viscose fabric. Cozy!

This collared button-down is neatly tailored to maintain its slightly boxy shape when buttoned and unbuttoned. We picture it with a tank or tee underneath or even own its own.

Bows

Bows aren't just accessories for the hair, you can also sport them on your shoes, too! This version from Mango comes in a block heel style and ankle strap for added stability.

These Zara pumps take the bow trend up a notch by having the embellishment seamlessly blend with the faux leather patent finish throughout.

You don't always need a special occasion to go bold with your fashion choices, especially with this trend. After all, bows are an accessory that are meant to stand out and the extra large bow on these pumps surely do.

This necklace is another way to incorporate bows into your attire. There are rhinestone pieces and a snake chain throughout that eventually create a perfectly made bow.

Bows, in essence, are meant to be dainty. And Anthropologie's pearl velvet hair ties are exactly that — and they come in a set of six to gently wrap around the hair.

Editor’s note: Since Snow’s recommendations is out of stock, see a similar style below:

These bows come in a set of 10 and reviewers claim they're not too bold, which is perfect for those that only want an accent in their hair rather than a full-on statement piece.

Claire's bow hair clip is in the classic style that essentially started the bow trend. Simply clip above your ponytail, bun or half-up hairdo to complete any look.

More bow trend recommendations:

All things peach

The color peach fuzz has been the buzz recently because it was named as Pantone's color of the year. To celebrate the shade, consider wearing it on your sneakers, such as this pair from Adidas.

This Joyfolie pullover is everything you want in a hoodie: slightly oversized, a bit boxy and cozy! It's also in peach, of course, and slightly cropped to pair with high-waisted bottoms.

Peach doesn't stop there. To pair with the hoodie, Snow recommends this Joyfolie lace maxi skirt to perfectly match.

Sunglasses should look cute and be protective, which is why we had to suggest this pair from Toms. The lenses have 100% UVA/ UVB protection, according to the brand, and are crafted from acetate and metal for durability. Plus, that color is gorgeous!

Add a bit of personalization to any wardrobe. Bffs and Babes gives you the option to personalize a selection of their products, including their 'Cool Aunt' sweatshirt, at no additional cost.

More peach trend recommendations:

Mary Janes

Mary Janes continue to be popular in 2024. The reason behind their desirability is because of two things: Their aesthetic and comfort! The block heel and strap across the top of the foot — like on this pair from Steve Madden — should offer tons of support and tons of styling opportunities.

If a heel isn't your thing but you want to join in on the trend, these shoes from Franco Sarto offer the perfect medium of a Mary Jane and a flat.

Here's a chic twist on the Mary Jane style. Zara offers the shoe in a small pump with three thin straps across the top of the foot.

Besides the open back, one of the standout features in this Mary Jane flat is the silver chainlink detail across the strap. It makes for easily styling with other silver accessories for when you want to dress up.

Mega Bags

Something everyone needs in their wardrobe? A simple black shoulder bag, especially this one from H&M. It fits within the mega bag (our essentials deserve an open space!) and capsule wardrobe trends.

This Jessica Simpson Walton Shopper is designed with faux leather, gold detailing and fringe for tons of personality.

A printed shopper bag can instantly make the simplest outfits stand out. Mango offers their shopper in a burgundy, brown and grey color scheme.

Madewell knows a thing or two about leather. Add a leather tote bag from the brand into the mix and you know it is well made. It makes sense why their Magazine Tote Bag remains one of their most popular items because it checks these boxes and more.