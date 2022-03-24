9 spring cleaning products that will leave your house spotless in no time

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring has at last arrived which means it is time to roll up our sleeves and get to work on spring cleaning. If you are looking to start fresh this spring, making a once-over pass with the vacuum might not cut it. To make sure your living space ends up spotless, you have to make sure you're not neglecting all the little nooks and crannies.

Between grime on our shower curtains and build-up on our refrigerator shelves, every room might need a good scrub this spring. If you find yourself wondering what you need to make your house look shiny and new, don't worry, because we have you covered.

Lexie Sachs, the executive textiles director at the Good Housekeeping Institute, stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share nine products that will help speed up spring cleaning.

The Good Housekeeping Institute tests products in their cleaning lab and based on expert advice. Keep reading to shop their best spring cleaning product picks, from a pet stain remover to a glass cleaner.

Best spring cleaning products

This handheld steamer is designed to smooth away wrinkles by combining the performance of an iron with the power of steam. The silicone band works to pull fabric taut to improve the pressed effect while the bristle brush helps steam penetrate fibers even on heavy fabrics, according to the brand. This steamer is great for keeping clothing, upholstery, curtains and more home fabrics smooth and fresh, as the steam also helps remove any lingering odors.

Made with eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and recycled plastic, this brush and dustpan set is designed to make cleaning easy. The soft edge of the brush works to help capture more dust while the built in scrapper and comb keeps everything within the pan. A brush like this is especially great for removing dirt from window screens, Sachs said.

Birds beware, because this cleaner is designed to leave glass with a see-through shine. Made with a combination of coconut oil, mineral salt and corn-derived alcohol, this cleaner works to penetrate oil and residue to leave surfaces shiny and fingerprint-free. The smell of the cleaner is described as a fresh bouquet with a touch of firewood, says the brand.

This gel is made to power through tough stains like coffee, tea and juice to leave areas spotless. The formula works on most surfaces including countertops, tubs, showers, sinks, tiles and toilets, the brand says. Sachs recommends using a stiff brush with this product to get the best clean.

Overtime, shower curtains can become grimy with use. While fabric curtains can often be machine washed and dried, vinyl liners typically need to be replaced. This shower liner system is designed to be replenished so you never have to shower with grimy curtains again. The box comes with chic curl hooks, a 100 percent cotton canvas curtain and a certified non-toxic PEVA lining that easily snaps on with magnets. Once you are ready to replace the lining, the company provides a return label and will recycle it for you.

This antimicrobial and mildew resistant curtain can be bought one time or purchased on a three month cycle so you can continue to have a fresh shower curtain. This lining can work as a shower curtain alone or can be paired with the cotton curtain provided in the set above.

It is important to use a cleaner that is specifically designed for the type of floor material you have, said Sachs, and this one is a great option for hard wood or laminate. This mop is designed to restore natural shine with rotating mop pads that power through sticky messes. This mop also has a swivel head, making it easy to maneuver.

This portable carpet cleaner has a rotating brush that can help reach tough spots and remove stains. With a cordless design, this machine has a lithium-ion batter with an extended run time for consistent use. Every purchase also helps support the Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to save homeless pets, the brand says.

Fridge shelves can build up a layer of grime over time, so it is important to give them a good scrub every once in a while. Sachs recommends this all purpose cleaner for the job. The formula works to cut through dirt and is great to use on countertops, stainless steel, bathtubs and shower tiles, backsplashes and more.

