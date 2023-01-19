5 clever cleaning products you didn't know you needed for drains, appliances and more

Say goodbye to stink in your kitchen sink! The brand says that when you plop one of these easy-to-use, ball-shaped cleaning tablets into you disposal and run it, it'll wash away that lingering odor, and leave your sink with a fresh lemon scent. They're designed to be used twice a week or as needed to freshen up the disposal.

From phones and tablets to laptops, tech devices are some of the most-used items in our homes, so you don't want to forget about them when you're cleaning. This cleaning kit comes with an ammonia- and alcohol-free cleaning spray and an anti-microbial cloth that you can use to clean all the screens in your home. One Shop TODAY writer who tried it on her glasses and devices said that it's a "cost-effective way to keep your everyday tech and essentials clean." Plus, it's compact enough to take on the go.

These days we discover most of our favorite items, from beauty staples to cleaning products, on TikTok. And we've seen multiple videos on the app that show off how well this tool can clean everything from grout to drains. It looks like an electric toothbrush, and thanks to its oscillating head, the brand says it can clean twice as fast as manual scrubbing. It also comes with two heads — one designed specifically for grout scrubbing and one for all-purpose use — that you can swap in, depending on what area of your home you're cleaning.

Over time all that grease and grime from your dirty dishes can sneak into your dishwasher's pipes and prevent the appliance from performing to the best of its ability (and even lead to that dreaded dishwasher odor). These tablets are designed to make it easy to clean your dishwasher. All you need to do is place one at the bottom of your dishwasher before doing a load, and the brand says it will wash away that grease and grime, as well as hard water stains and limescale buildup.

It can be easy to forget about cleaning your drains until it's too late and you have water piling up in the sink or tub. You can keep them clear sans chemicals with this handy tool. According to the brand, it can reach deep (up to 18 inches!) into sinks and shower drains to grab and pull out hair and remove clogs. You'll get two disposable cleaners in this $6 pack.