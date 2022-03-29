These are the best vacuums for every mess, according to Consumer Reports

This article is part of our Best Product Reviews series, a collaboration with Consumer Reports. Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports are editorially independent. If you purchase something through our links, we both earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY and Consumer Reports .

If spring cleaning has made you realize that it might be time to kiss your current vacuum goodbye, your search for a new one just got a lot easier.

Consumer Reports has tested more than 200 vacuums across a total of 16 miles of carpet and flooring in order to narrow down the best of the best. Based on a number of factors, including how well they pick up dirt, how easy they are to use and now noisy they are, CR testers rate the vacuums for their performance. Vacuums are also assigned an overall rating of Good, Very Good, Excellent and Best Buy based on their predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings from CR members, in addition to the performance tests.

Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined TODAY to share some of the top-rated standouts from CR's lab. Keep reading to discover the best vacuums for every kind of home, from handheld to robotic options.

Best vacuums of 2022, according to Consumer Reports

Whether you need to tackle messes in the car or kitchen, these mini vacuums can come in handy. This option from Black+Decker is a CR Best Buy and cleaned both bare floors and carpeting "very well" (even without a power brush attachment) and has its own convenient charging station. However, CR testers noted that it is noisier that some of the other models tested.

Upright vacuums tend to be more affordable than canister models, and the bagged models are even better at deep-cleaning carpets. Not only does this model from Hoover cut a wider cleaning swath according to CR, but it cleans both carpets and bare floors well. It received and overall score of Best Buy and CR found it performs better than most other upright vacuums in its price range, but is not the best in handling.

A corded stick option like this one from Shark is lightweight and convenient for quick messes. CR says it lives up to its lightweight moniker but goes heavy when it comes to cleaning, acing tests for both carpeted and bare floors. Plus, the 30-foot cord makes it even more convenient for cleaning around the house and tackling areas with pet hair.

If you need to clean bare floors, stairs, underneath furniture or even upholstery, a canister vacuum is one of your best bets. This model from Kenmore is a CR Best Buy and has several features that make it a great value for the money. It is ideal for bathrooms, kitchens and hardwood floors since it performs well on both bare floors and carpets. Pet owners will appreciate how well it sucks up pet hair.

Anyone who just wants to kick their feet up and relax will appreciate a robotic vacuum. This affordable model from iRobot doesn't run as high of a price tag as other robotic vacuums (which can cost over $1,000) and performs well when it comes to picking up pet hair. CR testers noted that it is a great option for homes of all sizes since it cleans in a grid pattern and will keep track of the spots it has already cleaned — though it, like other robotic vacuums, is not ideal for shag carpeting or area rugs.

More top-rated vacuums, according to Consumer Reports

Eufy's robotic vacuum is affordable and performs well on bare floors and carpets. CR testers noted that it operates quietly and does the job but it sometimes scatters debris, which requires it to take extra passes to clean.

This handheld vacuum earned an Excellent rating and can tackle pet hair, bare floors and hard-to-reach places with ease, CR shares. It weighs just over a pound and has its own storage station, but its size also means that it has a small dustbin, making it ideal for small messes.

CR testers say this model from Bissell "aced" pet-hair tests and has a "sizable" dustbin. The power cord is 27-feet long, which means you'll have enough room to move about the house while you clean without having to change outlets. While it isn't the best at containing fine dust particles, it did score Very Good for reliability.

