Best vacuums to get a boost on spring-cleaning: Roomba, Dustbuster, more

Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share the best rated vacuums on the market. The products include the Cordless Dustbuster Hand Vacuum, Windtunnel Max Bagged Upright Vacuum, Vertex Ultra Light Vacuum Cleaner, 200 series Bagged Canister Vacuum and Roomba.
March 30, 2022
