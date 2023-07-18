IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a lip tint to a travel essential, 6 must-haves for July with thousands of reviews

  • Now Playing

    How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

    04:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

    07:20

  • Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US

    04:00

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38

  • How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

    05:06

  • Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

    07:36

  • How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

    04:29

  • FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know

    05:04

  • Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men

    05:43

  • Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide

    00:29

  • How to stay cool during summer workouts

    04:52

  • Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips

    03:57

  • Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny

    00:36

  • Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

    02:22

  • New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded

    04:17

  • Tips for staying safe as summer temps soar

    04:33

How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

05:31

Have you ever wondered how often you should wash your dishwasher, shower or replace your bedding? Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach breaks down how frequently you should be doing common cleanliness activities.July 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

    05:44

  • Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY

    24:43

  • Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

    04:36

  • How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

    05:08

  • Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

    07:20

  • Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US

    04:00

  • Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know

    03:38

  • How to boost your energy first thing in the morning

    05:06

  • Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations

    07:36

  • How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump

    04:29

  • FDA approves first drug to slow Alzheimer's: What to know

    05:04

  • Why women tend to have more sleep troubles than men

    05:43

  • Agency probes possible link between Ozempic, thoughts of suicide

    00:29

  • How to stay cool during summer workouts

    04:52

  • Should you put sunscreen on your scalp and other summer tips

    03:57

  • Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink faces scrutiny

    00:36

  • Susan Love, surgeon and breast cancer advocate, dies at 75

    02:22

  • New health warnings after hottest days on Earth recorded

    04:17

  • Tips for staying safe as summer temps soar

    04:33

03:40

US soldier in custody after crossing the border into North Korea

03:59

Carlee Russell’s family speaks out: ‘She was not in a good state’

02:23

Gilgo Beach murders: Officials find suspect's car, 2 storage lockers

03:31

Unrelenting heat grips US from West Coast to Florida

00:36

Powerball jackpot hits $1B after no jackpot winners

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

05:31

How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

04:35

Shop these beauty products that will keep you cool this summer

05:44

Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

04:21

Why some brands are partnering with influencers over 50 on TikTok

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

05:31

How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?

04:35

Shop these beauty products that will keep you cool this summer

05:44

Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year

04:21

Why some brands are partnering with influencers over 50 on TikTok

04:43

Catch up on the most popular stories on TODAY.com

04:36

Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout

03:57

‘ShearShare’ app connects salons and stylists

05:08

How to have a growth mindset in the workplace

03:22

Brad Paisley talks ‘not shying away’ from heavy topics in new album

01:31

Jenna Bush Hager talks about not wanting to be a 'backseat parent'

04:06

How to recreate your favorite 90's makeup looks

11:30

Wyclef Jean talks Caribbean Music Awards, reuniting with Fugees

05:25

Pop culture roundup: Beyoncé, Aaron Rodgers, SAG-AFTRA strike

01:24

Meet the first 'Golden Bachelor,' 71-year-old Gerry Turner

03:43

Shop these products to protect your hair this summer

05:33

How to Barbie-fy your wardrobe

03:30

Should you pay for your friend’s dinner on their birthday?

05:25

Michelle Buteau on body positivity in ‘Survival of the Thickest’

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:51

Make this pitmaster’s barbecue pork shoulder recipe

06:51

What is the ‘girl dinner’ trend taking a bite out of social media?

05:24

Carson Daly tries his hand at pastry making at Raf's in NYC

04:11

Hoda shares her recipe for high-protein homemade ice cream

04:08

Try these healthy food hacks to beat the heat

06:10

Sesame baked chicken: Get Sunny Anderson’s easy recipe

04:06

How to make homemade corn ravioli

25:14

These trailblazing fisherwomen are building a more sustainable seafood industry | Head of the Table

05:08

Try this buffalo chicken boat recipe that’s better than takeout

03:16

Cooking with Cal: Dylan shares her mother’s casserole recipe