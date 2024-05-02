Trump returns to campaign trail, calls out judge in his criminal trial

New photo of Princess Charlotte released to mark her 9th birthday
Former President Trump held a rally double header in Wisconsin and Michigan where he took new swipes at the judge in his criminal hush money trial. Meanwhile, President Biden slammed Trump’s efforts to capitalize on anti-war protests sweeping college campuses. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.May 2, 2024
