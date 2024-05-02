IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Exclusive: We have 30% off Alicia Keys' skin care line – and it's selling out fast

What to watch May 2024: ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Furiosa,’ ‘IF,’ more
May 2, 202405:01
  • UP NEXT

    Woodpecker hilariously mistakes doorbell for sturdy spruce

    04:16

  • Chris Pine on ‘Poolman,’ his parents support and life-changing role

    07:35

  • Heidi Gardner on breaking on ‘SNL’: ‘I thought I’d get fired’

    09:35

  • Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album

    04:58

  • Chris Pine looks back at his ‘earth-shattering’ first big paycheck

    02:04

  • ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast hosts debate theme parties, PDAs, and more

    05:28

  • Kate Hudson on working with her fiancé on new music

    05:05

  • Axios' Jim Vandehei shares tips on how to focus on the 'good stuff'

    03:53

  • 'Bridgerton' author shares favorite book picks for a cozy spring read

    04:14

  • 'The Wiz' returns to Broadway: TODAY gets behind-the-scenes look

    06:13

  • Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album

    05:02

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share joint venture into pet food

    05:27

  • TODAY reveals new logo for Citi Concert Series

    00:40

  • Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart team up for Olympic highlights

    00:23

  • Matthew and Camila McConaughey make après pickleball cocktail

    00:55

  • Ryan Gosling reveals what ‘haunts’ him from ‘La La Land’ dance

    01:32

  • Beyoncé’s name added to French encyclopedic dictionary

    00:46

  • Jerry Seinfeld reveals details of beached whale-golf ball episode

    01:15

  • Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth

    06:38

  • Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’

    05:51

What to watch May 2024: ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Furiosa,’ ‘IF,’ more

05:01

Grab your popcorn because the box office is heating up with lots of great films and shows to watch in May. Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes stops by Studio 1A to share some highly anticipated movies and shows, including “The Fall Guy,” Season Three of “Bridgerton,” and more!May 2, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Woodpecker hilariously mistakes doorbell for sturdy spruce

    04:16

  • Chris Pine on ‘Poolman,’ his parents support and life-changing role

    07:35

  • Heidi Gardner on breaking on ‘SNL’: ‘I thought I’d get fired’

    09:35

  • Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album

    04:58

  • Chris Pine looks back at his ‘earth-shattering’ first big paycheck

    02:04

  • ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast hosts debate theme parties, PDAs, and more

    05:28

  • Kate Hudson on working with her fiancé on new music

    05:05

  • Axios' Jim Vandehei shares tips on how to focus on the 'good stuff'

    03:53

  • 'Bridgerton' author shares favorite book picks for a cozy spring read

    04:14

  • 'The Wiz' returns to Broadway: TODAY gets behind-the-scenes look

    06:13

  • Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album

    05:02

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share joint venture into pet food

    05:27

  • TODAY reveals new logo for Citi Concert Series

    00:40

  • Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart team up for Olympic highlights

    00:23

  • Matthew and Camila McConaughey make après pickleball cocktail

    00:55

  • Ryan Gosling reveals what ‘haunts’ him from ‘La La Land’ dance

    01:32

  • Beyoncé’s name added to French encyclopedic dictionary

    00:46

  • Jerry Seinfeld reveals details of beached whale-golf ball episode

    01:15

  • Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth

    06:38

  • Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’

    05:51

Flood alerts for 20 million in the South after torrential rain

LAPD tears down protest encampment at USC

1 trillion cicadas set to invade Southeast, Midwest

Chris Pine on ‘Poolman,’ his parents support and life-changing role

New park honors the lives and memories of those enslaved

Couple celebrates anniversary in Windsor with Sunday Mug Shots

Woodpecker hilariously mistakes doorbell for sturdy spruce

Penny Simkin, mother of the doula movement, dies at 85

I-95 northbound lanes reopen after fiery tanker crash

Top UN aid official says north Gaza is in ‘full-blown famine’

Kate Hudson on working with her fiancé on new music

Axios' Jim Vandehei shares tips on how to focus on the 'good stuff'

'Bridgerton' author shares favorite book picks for a cozy spring read

'The Wiz' returns to Broadway: TODAY gets behind-the-scenes look

See Kate the Chemist make a rain cloud in a jar in Studio 1A!

Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

What to watch May 2024: ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Furiosa,’ ‘IF,’ more

Charlotte Tilbury shares secret to getting a summer glow

Melissa Joan Hart on ‘The Bad Guardian,’ stand-up comedy, more

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Heidi Gardner on breaking on ‘SNL’: ‘I thought I’d get fired’

‘I’ve Had It’ podcast hosts debate theme parties, PDAs, and more

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

How to get Palm Beach chic with these fashion picks

Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’

SUV moms, Sour Patch Oreos and other viral internet debates

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets

Avocado pesto pasta and no-bake brownie bars: Get the recipes!

Al pastor pork tacos: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe!

Make tasty treats with these easy hacks that are nutritious, too!

Try Deuki Hong's recipe for air-fryer pork belly with meljeot sauce

Double juicing a lemon and other chef-approved hacks to try

Try Matt Abdoo’s barbecue recipe for a pulled brisket burger