Woodpecker hilariously mistakes doorbell for sturdy spruce
04:16
Chris Pine on ‘Poolman,’ his parents support and life-changing role
07:35
Heidi Gardner on breaking on ‘SNL’: ‘I thought I’d get fired’
09:35
Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album
04:58
Chris Pine looks back at his ‘earth-shattering’ first big paycheck
02:04
‘I’ve Had It’ podcast hosts debate theme parties, PDAs, and more
05:28
Kate Hudson on working with her fiancé on new music
05:05
Axios' Jim Vandehei shares tips on how to focus on the 'good stuff'
03:53
'Bridgerton' author shares favorite book picks for a cozy spring read
04:14
'The Wiz' returns to Broadway: TODAY gets behind-the-scenes look
06:13
Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album
05:02
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share joint venture into pet food
05:27
TODAY reveals new logo for Citi Concert Series
00:40
Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart team up for Olympic highlights
00:23
Matthew and Camila McConaughey make après pickleball cocktail
00:55
Ryan Gosling reveals what ‘haunts’ him from ‘La La Land’ dance
01:32
Beyoncé’s name added to French encyclopedic dictionary
00:46
Jerry Seinfeld reveals details of beached whale-golf ball episode
01:15
Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth
06:38
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’
05:51
What to watch May 2024: ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Furiosa,’ ‘IF,’ more
05:01
Copied
Copied
Grab your popcorn because the box office is heating up with lots of great films and shows to watch in May. Jacqueline Coley from Rotten Tomatoes stops by Studio 1A to share some highly anticipated movies and shows, including “The Fall Guy,” Season Three of “Bridgerton,” and more!May 2, 2024
UP NEXT
Woodpecker hilariously mistakes doorbell for sturdy spruce
04:16
Chris Pine on ‘Poolman,’ his parents support and life-changing role
07:35
Heidi Gardner on breaking on ‘SNL’: ‘I thought I’d get fired’
09:35
Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album
04:58
Chris Pine looks back at his ‘earth-shattering’ first big paycheck
02:04
‘I’ve Had It’ podcast hosts debate theme parties, PDAs, and more
05:28
Kate Hudson on working with her fiancé on new music
05:05
Axios' Jim Vandehei shares tips on how to focus on the 'good stuff'
03:53
'Bridgerton' author shares favorite book picks for a cozy spring read
04:14
'The Wiz' returns to Broadway: TODAY gets behind-the-scenes look
06:13
Kate Hudson: ‘I’m just so happy’ I decided to release an album
05:02
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share joint venture into pet food
05:27
TODAY reveals new logo for Citi Concert Series
00:40
Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart team up for Olympic highlights
00:23
Matthew and Camila McConaughey make après pickleball cocktail
00:55
Ryan Gosling reveals what ‘haunts’ him from ‘La La Land’ dance
01:32
Beyoncé’s name added to French encyclopedic dictionary
00:46
Jerry Seinfeld reveals details of beached whale-golf ball episode
01:15
Selena Gomez opens up on mental health journey, helping youth
06:38
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’