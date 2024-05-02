Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’
Country music singer Walker Hayes joins Hoda & Jenna to open up about his journey to being 8 years sober as told in his new album “Sober Thoughts.” Hayes also shares his new collaboration with Athletic Brewing Co. for a new non-alcoholic beer called Fancy Like.May 2, 2024
