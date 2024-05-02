Got a tax refund this year? Here's how to put it to good use





A big tax refund can feel like a windfall of bonus cash but though it may be tempting to splurge, there are smart ways to spend it. NBC's Vicky Nguyen shares tips for putting it to good use, including putting it in a high-yield savings account, paying down high interest rate debt and more.May 2, 2024