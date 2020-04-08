Spring cleaning the bathroom? This $13 mold and mildew remover is a must-have

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

I'm no neat-freak, but if there's one thing I'm particular about cleaning, it's my bathroom.

If you're a fellow skin care and beauty aficionado, you know that the bathroom is a sacred place where all of our cleansers, moisturizers and serums go to rest until we're ready for our twice-daily moment of self-care. We must keep this temple clean.

I typically do a good job of cleaning my bathroom at least once a week, but my new apartment led me into a false sense of security. My shower is shiny and new — why do I need to clean it as much?

This thought process was obviously idiotic, and I soon started noticing some mildew and mold, especially since my apartment can get particularly humid. It was time to get back to my regular cleaning schedule, and it was time I added a special mold and mildew cleaner to my arsenal. So I picked up a bottle of the Skylar Life Mold and Mildew Remover Gel after seeing some impressive before-and-after photos and hoped I would see the same results.