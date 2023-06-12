This spray on, no-scrub solution makes cleaning my shower and tub so much easier

Cleaning the tub and shower has got to be at the bottom of everybody’s chore list. (Or is it just me?) I much prefer to unload the dishwasher or mop the kitchen floor rather than bend over the side of my tub and scrub away at who knows what. Though, soap scum, mildew and hard water stains are usually what await me.
It’s not just the grossness that makes me put the task off, but also the required outfit change and the fact that it’s uncomfortable to squat and kneel on the hard bathroom floor. Plus, I have a jetted tub, so wiping down all of the jets is an arm workout in itself.
Surely there had to be an easier way to take care of my tub and maintain its cleanliness. Cue: The Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner, a spray-on, no-scrub cleaning solution with over 26,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The promise of no more aching knees and brushing away buildup made me eager to try it.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
My starting point was dismal. There were stains on the tile and grout stains that wouldn't bend to traditional cleaners. My bathroom doesn’t have a window for ventilation, so a product without an accompanying harsh scent was a must. I opted for Wet & Forget's vanilla scent, but it also comes in a fresh scent. Most importantly, both solutions are formulated without bleach and harsh irritants. According to the brand, the solution is safe on most surfaces like glass, porcelain, fiberglass, metal, sandstone and tile but not recommended for natural marble.
The product was easy enough to assemble. I fully extended the included hose and then inserted the tube into the container. Then I rotated the nozzle, sprayed away ... and went to bed. Yes, seriously. The directions say to just spray and then wait 6-8 hours before rinsing, and after skimming reviews, it seems like most people also apply the solution at night and rinse the tub in the morning.
Although the appeal with this product is to be able to spray and "forget" it with no scrubbing at all, the container reads, “For heavy build-up, several daily applications and a wipe down may be necessary.” So, the next morning, I rinsed the shower and then scrubbed it with a large sponge and used a small bristle brush on tougher stains. I repeated the process for the next few days and was pleased with the results.
Now that I’m satisfied with my tub and the stains are way less noticeable, I’m going to use the cleaning solution once a week as recommended — and finally enjoy those no-scrub perks. With weekly use, I’m confident I'll be able to keep the soap scum and grime at bay.