This spray on, no-scrub solution makes cleaning my shower and tub so much easier

My starting point was dismal. There were stains on the tile and grout stains that wouldn't bend to traditional cleaners. My bathroom doesn’t have a window for ventilation, so a product without an accompanying harsh scent was a must. I opted for Wet & Forget's vanilla scent, but it also comes in a fresh scent. Most importantly, both solutions are formulated without bleach and harsh irritants. According to the brand, the solution is safe on most surfaces like glass, porcelain, fiberglass, metal, sandstone and tile but not recommended for natural marble.

The product was easy enough to assemble. I fully extended the included hose and then inserted the tube into the container. Then I rotated the nozzle, sprayed away ... and went to bed. Yes, seriously. The directions say to just spray and then wait 6-8 hours before rinsing, and after skimming reviews, it seems like most people also apply the solution at night and rinse the tub in the morning.

Courtesy Hannah Hynes

Although the appeal with this product is to be able to spray and "forget" it with no scrubbing at all, the container reads, “For heavy build-up, several daily applications and a wipe down may be necessary.” So, the next morning, I rinsed the shower and then scrubbed it with a large sponge and used a small bristle brush on tougher stains. I repeated the process for the next few days and was pleased with the results.

Now that I’m satisfied with my tub and the stains are way less noticeable, I’m going to use the cleaning solution once a week as recommended — and finally enjoy those no-scrub perks. With weekly use, I’m confident I'll be able to keep the soap scum and grime at bay.