I was first introduced to the product a few years ago after finding it near the checkout counter at my local craft store. The cashier couldn't stop raving about it — and with a price tag under $10, I was willing to give it a shot.

I started to swap my go-to stain remover with Grandma's Secret Spot Remover and found that there really hasn't been a spot that is too difficult to tackle.

Simply spraying the solution on the blemish typically isn't enough to fully remove the spot, so I use an old toothbrush to help with the process. I spray it on the stain from a few inches away, let it sit for approximately one minute and follow by scrubbing the stain with the brush.

I find that the best tactic is to move the toothbrush in small circles until you start to see the stain lift from the material (but if it's hard to tell, scrubbing for about 30-45 seconds should work). After, you'll want to let it sit for a couple of minutes, then follow with the same spray-and-scrub strategy.

Once I've worked through the technique, I like to throw my stained clothing, shoes or towels in the wash with a load of laundry. If you're dealing with an item that's too large — let's say a rug or a piece of furniture — wetting a towel with warm water to get the excess solution out works just fine.

To tackle a spot, all you need are a toothbrush, the spot remover and the stained item. Megan Foster

Now, I thought I was some kind of genius who discovered a hidden gem of a cleaning product, but as it turns out, there are hundreds of people who love Grandma's Secret Spot Remover just as much as I do.

"Great stuff," said one five-star reviewer. "This product keeps our dog's bed linens free of dirt, stains and grime. It also combats my husband's cooking faux pas."

Another satisfied user says it's the only thing they will use. "Best stain remover ever! Got old stains out of shirts that have been washed and dried many times."

The popular spot remover currently sits on the Top 10 list of Amazon's bestselling Laundry Stain Removers and has nearly 18,000 verified five-star ratings. It also comes in a convenient two-ounce take-along bottle that is perfect for attacking small spills.

Whether you're a drop-prone person like me, a mom dealing with grass smudges or a wine lover with a penchant for spills, this spot remover is sure to save you time and money while dealing with set-in stains.