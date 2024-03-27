This 7-in-1 scrubber replaced almost all of my cleaning tools

What is the Untovei Electric Spin Scrubber?

The Untovei Electric Spin Scrubber is just that, a multipurpose, rechargeable electric scrubber that promises to clean a variety of surfaces thanks to the expandable handle. The tool itself also has a swivel head so it can be adjusted to make cleaning even easier, especially when using it as a handheld scrubber. It comes with seven interchangeable heads to clean everything from tiles to windows and it is easy to store under the sink or in a drawer. It also comes with a charging cable which allows me to keep it charged and ready whenever I need it.

What I like about this product

Apart from being a space-saving tool that serves a useful purpose, my favorite aspect of my electric spin scrubber is the versatility. I love how the interchangeable heads give me options to address a plethora of cleaning concerns and the speed at which they work. I’ve used this on my tub, bathroom floor to get behind the toilet, in the sink and a few other areas to address spots I couldn’t before. I often pair it with my personal favorite cleaning formula, The Pink Stuff, and am able to save a lot of time when doing my weekly cleaning.

Now, while I love the various brush heads to help scrub, I will note that I haven’t had the need to swap them out to test each option as much — I typically stick with the flat brushes to get the job done. I especially love the pointed brush for the tub and to get into the nooks and crannies when cleaning. It’s the one that’s able to target corners and the curvature of the tub or sink that a flat brush might struggle with.

Courtesy of Vivien Moon

Not only is it easy to use — there’s virtually no learning curve — but it’s lightweight, and the handles detach so it can be stored under the sink rather than the designated cleaning corner. What once would require 30 minutes to do can be done in 10 or less which is a big help when living alone and cleaning up after myself and a dog.

From the battery life to the versatility of this device, I will say that it has virtually replaced all of my other scrubbing products and the need to reach for single-use paper towels when cleaning a lot of the various surfaces in my home — it's a win-win!

What to consider

For some, this negative can be a positive, but for me, I noticed that when the scrubber is at a higher speed, it requires a bit more manpower holding it still to keep it from spinning out. This is great when trying to scrub a persistent bit of dirt but can be a nuisance when trying to clean a window. It’s especially more difficult to keep it still when using it with the adjustable handle at its full length, but helpful when using the detachable handle as a handheld scrubber. I also noticed that the bristles on the brushes do wear down with use, which is to be expected (this isn’t a forever product), and refills will need to be purchased when the time comes.