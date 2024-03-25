These Amazon bestsellers are filled with problem-solving fashion, home and beauty finds — starting at $7

Now that we're officially in the spring season, you might be itching to do a wardrobe refresh, some seasonal cleaning or even just upgrade your everyday go-to items. That's why we turned to Amazon to see what shoppers have been obsessing over for the month of March.

From a universal shoe cleaner to bra improvement hacks, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to highlight some of the Amazon bestselling finds for spring that shoppers are currently loving.

Keep reading to check out all the problem-solving fashion, beauty and home hacks that you'll need this season — starting at $7.

March Amazon bestsellers seen on TODAY

If you have bras that feel a little tight, need additional support or have visible straps while wearing racerback tanks, Brach says this set has everything you need to upgrade your bras and make them "fit perfectly again."

The kit comes with bra band extenders that hook on to your existing bra, as well as clips that hold straps together to create a racerback-style bra back. It also features strap holders for additional lift and support.

Brach swears by this shoe cleaning product and says it only takes a few minutes to make your go-to sneakers and boots look new again. She also says it's easy to use; you just wet the brush in the solution and scrub clean for instant results! Also the brand notes it can be used for every type of material and color, too. You can apply it on leather, suede, canvas, vinyl, rubber, cotton — and it has enough solution to clean up to 100 sneakers!

If you have unpleasant smells around the house, Brach says she is obsessed with this odor removing gel. She puts a jar in the bathroom and baby room, and you can even place it in the car. The gel is made of natural ingredients like pine needle and clove, and it absorbs odor and leaves a clean and fresh smell. Plus, the brand mentions each jar can last up to 60 days and offers refill packs.

According to experts, you need to clean your washing machine! They've previously told Shop TODAY that it can be a breeding ground for bacteria and mold, which can cause unwanted smells that transfer on to your clothing. These cleaning tablets help descale your washing machine; just toss one into your drum and run a hot water cycle, says the brand. And you get a pack of 24!

Brach says she loves a dry shampoo for busy mornings. This powder from the Korean beauty brand I Dew Care has over 4,000 Amazon ratings and comes in a travel size jar that you can even bring on a plane. To use, Brach says you just tap it on your scalp and it'll soak up excess oil and leave your hair feeling revived and voluminous — no spray necessary!

More Amazon bestsellers to shop

This bestselling cleaning gel gets into those nooks and crannies of your car, like air events, console, door handles and more hard-to-reach spots. According to the brand, the gel is designed to pick up dust and debris, and can be used multiple times until the putty turns black.

Belt bags have been having a moment for their functionality and ability to be worn with anything in your closet. This affordable option comes in tons of colors and patterns and is under $10. While it may look small, it has two interior pockets to store your essentials and keep you organized.

This bestselling surge protector has over 50,000 five star ratings on Amazon. The compact wall plug has a spot for five AC outlets, three USB plugs and USB-C. It's a great option to maximize the plugs in your home, while keeping the cords tidy.

Keep your white shoes looking brand new with these sneaker eraser pads. According to the brand, you just add water and gently scrub the soles of your shoes with the white side, and flip to the orange to wipe away any marks.

From meal prep to party prep, this egg cooker can cook up to six hard or soft boiled eggs in minutes, says the brand. It has nearly 100,000 five star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers saying it's saved them much-needed cooking time.

This sports bra offers full-coverage and is long enough to wear alone to your favorite workouts. According to the brand, it offers support for low, medium and high impact activities, and comes in over 25 shades.

This jumpsuit is loved my shoppers, staffers and flight attendants. That might be because everyone raves about it's comfortability while looking stylish, making it a great option for travel. It comes in over 30 colorways, so you might want to grab two!

