These Amazon spring sale deals under $25 are too good to pass up

Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is still going strong and continuing to offer great sales on everything from beauty to baby products. The best part? All of these deals are under $25 and it's not even Prime Day!

Whether you're shopping for spring fashion finds or new gadgets for the home, we found the best deals to help spruce up everything from your wardrobe to your kitchen. Keep reading to score great savings on snail mucin, vegetable choppers and much, much more.

Amazon beauty deals under $25

This long-lasting, shimmery eye shadow from Covergirl is made with plant-based rice extract and is free of paraben and fragrances. At 46% off, this spiced copper palette is an incredible deal and only available for a limited time.

"I love all the colors in this, especially the sparkly ones. Not a lot of fallout and the pigments are wonderful! Goes on easy and lasts a long time," shared one satisfied five-star Amazon shopper.

Have you been eyeing this detangling brush, but didn't want to pay full price? Right now, this Conair favorite is a whopping 53% off and comes in four vibrant shades, including pink and green. With over 2,500 customer reviews, it's clear this is knot your average brush.

This No. 1 beauty bestseller is designed to help repair skin and prevent dryness and aging, according to the brand. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the skin without feeling heavy. With over 60,000 verified five-star reviews, it's no secret this product is a favorite of Amazon shoppers everywhere. Right now, it's 48% off.

Along with shea butter and glycerin, this Neutrogena face and neck cream also includes SPF 25 for sun protection. This anti-aging moisturizer is proven to help smooth the look of wrinkles, according to the brand. This popular skin care product is currently 43% off and has over 10,600 verified five-star reviews on Amazon.

In addition to retinol, this fragrance-free daily serum contains antioxidants, peptides and squalane, designed to help your skin look more radiant. For best results, apply every morning and night onto clean, dry skin. Satisfied Amazon customers say it leaves their skin feeling soft and smooth without feeling sticky. This Amazon's Choice serum is currently 25%, so don't sit on this great deal.

Amazon fashion deals under $25

Headed to the beach for spring break this March? This crochet cover-up is nearly $20 off and will have you turning heads all week long. This darling dress comes in six colorways and is available in sizes S-XL for a more inclusive fit.

"I purchased this cover up for an upcoming beach trip and this did not disappoint. Loved it! It’s stylish and versatile. This piece isn’t just limited to wearing over a bathing suit but goes very nicely with shorts for casual wear," said one verified five-star shopper on Amazon.

If you've been searching for the perfect short-sleeve blouse, look no further. At 40% off, this trendy boho top is a must-have for your spring and summer wardrobe. This lightweight chiffon shirt is available in 37 hues and has over 5,500 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

Strut your stuff in this adorable bodysuit from Mangopop that is currently 20% off. This trendy suit is available in 11 unique colorways and is made of highly stretchy fabric for a more desirable fit.

"It fits great, is super soft and with 24% spandex, hugs my curves and sucks in my tummy. Sizing is spot on (L for 5’10) and the blue color is super cute! I cannot wait to get a hold of other bodysuits from them," raved one five-star reviewer.

You won't have to sacrifice function for fashion with this polyester and spandex drawstring blouse that is both comfy and stylish. This floral-print long-sleeve top is available in sizes S-XXL and two dozen colorways. Pair this flowy top with high-waisted jeans and a solid clutch to complete the look.

Amazon home deals under $25

Say goodbye to overflowing and unorganized closets with these stackable storage cubes that hold up to 11 pounds each, according to the brand. Plus, if you’re not using them, they fold away for easy storage. At 40% off, these stylish cubes are a steal.

“They’re very attractive — it’s hard to see in the pictures, but they have a beautiful texture to them which makes them look more expensive than they are. They’re sturdy and easy to put together,” shared one five-star reviewer.

Chopping up vegetables by hand can be tedious and time-consuming. A slicer, dicer and grater all in one, this multifunctional food chopper really does do it all. Plus, it's almost 50% off right now.

“I love how versatile this product is. It allows me to chop, slice, dice, etc. all my veggies in mere seconds. It’s so worth it!" wrote one five-star reviewer.

Tired of clunky pots and pans banging together every time you reach to use one? This easy-to-assemble pot rack organizer holds all your pots, pans and cutting boards. It even fits inside your cabinets, saving space in your kitchen.

Never struggle to find the perfect cooking utensil again. Whether you’re whisking away, tossing a salad or stirring your favorite soup, this all-encompassing set comes with a tool for everything. It even comes with a jar to hold them all!

Upgrade your kitchen with this matching pack of dish towels. Available in 21 colors, this soft and absorbent set of six comes with different textured towels for different uses — wiping the counter, drying dishes, cleaning up spills and more. Right now, they're 23% off.

Amazon baby deals under $25

Cut down on the amount of time you spend doing laundry and keeping your baby’s clothes clean with these silicone bibs that catch falling food or liquid. When your child is finished eating, simply rinse these bibs in the sink or even throw them in the dishwasher.

These lightweight, breathable burp cloths are gentle on your baby's sensitive skin, making them the perfect gift for any upcoming baby shower or even Mother's Day. They also serve a variety of purposes, functioning as a changing mat cover, protective layer over clothing for burping, or as general towels for cleaning up baby-related messes.

Ease your child's fear of the dark with this soothing night light. The two-in-one projector comes with a star theme and a snowflake theme so that your child can change up the visuals night to night. The built-in timer is also convenient for parents, with a feature that shuts down the night light after your set time.

Safely keep an eye on your little one in the car without having to turn your back to the road. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, this baby car mirror is easy to install and use — and it’s over 40% off right now.

Amazon toy deals under $25

Fun for children of all ages, this 50-piece plastic ball set is great for identifying colors, practicing counting and play pen time. Customers also rave about the product's quality and durability. Currently at over 50% off, this set's value is unbeatable.

Combine play time and learning with this science kit that's 53% off right now. Your kids will get the chance to build functioning robots that move, enhancing their curiosity and problem solving skills.

The kit also includes a solar power panel, making it a great outdoor toy for the upcoming summer months.

This learning workbook comes with 11 different activities, helping your preschooler learn the alphabet, numbers, colors and shapes. At 30% off, this workbook can help boost your child's confidence and creativity.

"This book is absolutely awesome and so cute! There is so much in there to learn from! The best part is it’s dry erase and easy clean to reuse! Highly recommend!" wrote one five-star reviewer on Amazon.

Dance and sing along to this musical toy duck that’s currently 40% off. Perfect for tummy time and learning how to crawl, this cute toy lights up, spins and flaps its wings for your baby’s entertainment and muscle development. Plus, even parents love it.

“They were fun to play with, easy to understand and the children loved them (so did I),” praised a five-star reviewer.

There's nothing better than buying six toys for the price of one, especially for almost 30% off. Have your child work on their color recognition and hand-eye coordination with this 6-in-1 wooden toy set that comes with a whack-a-mole game, xylophone, moveable clock and more!

