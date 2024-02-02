Oh, baby! We found Amazon deals on car seats, strollers and kid essentials up to 77% off

Kids are a precious gift, a bundle of joy and boy are they cute! But if we're being completely honest here, they're also pretty expensive. (Who knew a human so tiny and innocent would need so much stuff?) To keep a little one fed, comfortable and entertained, it usually comes with a financial cost — but we've come across a sale that can help.

Amazon just dropped its February Baby Sale, and these deals are bound to help any mom, dad or parental figure stock up on the essentials they literally can't function without. From hypoallergenic wipes to silent thermometers and affordable strollers, we found deals as high as 77% off — and these markdowns will be around the entire month!

We can't help you get the sleep (or alone time) you might be lacking, but we can help you find some good deals. Happy shopping!

Baby and toddler essentials deals | Stroller deals | Car seat deals

Baby and toddler essentials deals

If you didn’t think something so tiny could do so much good, you haven’t tried these transparent safety bumpers. Use them to cover all the sharp corners your little one might reach to avoid painful boo-boos.

Unfortunately, there's not a lot we can do to keep our kids safe from dry skin and the occasional runny nose. But you can make sure you have these moisturizing and hypoallergenic wipes on hand to take care of snotty messes and flaky patches.

Mothers, you know that running out of these can cause major problems. Stock up on a pack of 100 for 42% off during Amazon's February Baby Sale.

An uncomfortable baby will most likely lead to a fussy, crying one (and very quickly). Make sure they stay cool during warm-weather strolls with this detachable tripod fan.

With over 170,000 ratings, this thermometer is clearly the customer favorite. According to the brand, it can read body temperature within 1.18 inches from the center of the forehead and offers vibration feedback, so you won't wake sleeping baby.

Make sure baby gets a hassle-free feed with these anti-colic bottles, which are leakproof and designed to prevent excess air from getting into your milk or formula (aka keep them from becoming extra gassy!).

Don't underestimate the value of a quality burp cloth. These bestsellers promise super absorbency, sensitive skin-safe fabric and "maximum" softness.

Car seats are non-negotiable. But dents, scratches and scuffs caused by them are certainly something we can take off the table. All you need is a car seat protector like this one, which also features non-slip backing and water-proof covers.

Make setting routines with your kids a lot easier and more fun with this smart lamp. You can set the device to gradually brighten to serve as a soundless alarm clark or have it change color to set the tone during morning and nightly tasks. All you need is an Alexa device to connect it to.

Bath time should be a fun and relaxing experience with the little one, so make sure it starts with a bath wash that won't irritate their skin on contact. According to the brand, this formula is gentle, non-stripping and will leaving delicate skin feeling soft and protected.

Accidents happen! But messes don't have to. While your potty training toddler is learning the ropes, this absorbent underwear is a good backup, just in case they don't make it in time.

According to Amazon, 89% of shoppers gave this backpack a perfect five-star review. One of them called it great for everyday use and even says it's chic enough to use as a work bag. "This bag has 3 major pockets with so many additional zippers/organizational within those pockets," they said. "It is stylish, seems durable, and versatile. I plan on using this as a travel backpack/to take to work conferences as it looks professional and un-diaperbag-like and has a laptop sleeve."

With this car seat mirror camera, you can safely keep your eyes on baby and the road. The brand says no assembly is required and it even has a night vision function, so you'll have a clear picture no matter what time you travel.

No, this isn't you typical crib. It's called a nursery center because it essentially it has everything you and your baby need — a diaper stacker, full-size (and removable!) bassinet, a travel tote bag, a mobile ... and it even comes on wheels with brakes!

Convert this versatile bassinet into a crib, bedside sleeper or play pen at a moment's notice. Plus, it folds away for easy transport.

Stroller deals

Keeping an eye on one child is hard enough, but two? Luckily, we found a side-by-side stroller that can help — and it's under $100!

With this stroller, your baby might be one of the very few who can say they got a Jeep before the age of 2. But this is really a gift for the parents, who can enjoy the many perks of this stroller: reversible handles for parent-facing or forward-facing riding, a European-style canopy with a UPF 50+ visor, and adjustable footrest and so much more.

Who says you can't stay active with a baby? This stroller will ensure nothing stands in the way of your fitness routine, thanks to the all-terrain bicycle tires, a five-point safety harness and wheels that will swivel and lock where you need them to.

Not many strollers are designed to change as your little one grows from baby to toddler, but this Mompush model isn't your typical stroller. It has several convertible modes to seat them however you prefer, a four-wheel suspension and a sun protective canopy with a peekaboo window.

Car seat deals

This convertible seating system can be converted from infant mode to a booster seat that fits kids up to 100 pounds. It comes with an integrated headrest and a UV-protected canopy as well.

You friendly neighborhood Spider-Man meets everyday car travel with this superhero-themed safety seat. (No webs included.)

Right now, you can save $100 on this Amazon's Choice car seat. It can seat infants and kids up to 120 pounds, so you don't need to replace your seat as they grow!