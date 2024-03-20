Spring forward with these Amazon fashion deals — Shop Levis, Crocs and more

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is finally here! This means it's time to upgrade your wardrobe with flowy frocks, comfy shoes and bright accessories that will "zhuzh" up any look.

Essentials like denim and sandals debut once again, plus we added a few sneaker options to keep your fitness goals afloat. Also, you can score must-have items like straight jeans and loafers that'll make you feel ready for the warm weather. Here are the best deals on denim, shoes, dresses and accessories to make your style more versatile and functional.

Best denim deals | Best clothing deals | Best shoe deals | Best dress deals | Best accessory deals

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale denim deals

It's time to don white clothes and add a bit of boldness to your spring look. This pair has more than 7,600 positive reviews for its fit and great quality.

While micro skirts are trending, we like to keep them a bit below our hips. Score this denim skirt for 33% off and match it with your favorite tank top. Customers say this one has plenty of room and stretch.

Stay warm during cold mornings with this denim-inspired shacket. It features fringed details plus is lightweight enough to wear as a layer. The style comes in multiple colors and customers say it runs a bit large.

Looking for an everyday denim jacket? This one is long enough to cover your waist and features many pockets to store your essentials.

If skinny jeans are not your thing, opt for this style with a flair. Literally! The roomy legs can be paired with boots and heels for a feminine approach.

Save 44% off on these shopper-loved skinny jeans. According to the brand, they have a mid-rise fit and made with both cotton and elastane for a comfortable and stretchy feel.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale clothing deals

This bodysuit is made of 5% spandex, so you can expect a stretchy and streamlined feel. Pair it with your favorite skirts, shorts or pants.

If you're hoping to stock up on basics, you can grab this loose white tee for 20% off. Reviewers rave about the quality and softness of the shirt.

This shapewear bodysuit can be worn alone with your favorite pants or skirts. Thanks to the thong backside, you don't have to worry about any unwanted lines.

This jumpsuit is loved by flight attendants, and for good reason. It features an easy slip on design and doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, making it the perfect travel outfit.

Black leggings are the ultimate closet staple; you really can never have too many, right? Grab this Shop TODAY Wellness Award winning pair for 33% off.

According to the brand, this crochet cardigan is lightweight with an oversized design, making it perfect for in between seasons. And it comes in tons of colors to choose from — over 20!

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale shoe deals

Everyone needs at least two pairs of loafers in their wardrobe. This design comes in six different colors and exudes elegance thanks to the gold details on the upper.

Keep your daily walks comfortable with these flat sandals. The simple design will look good with most casual pieces.

Keep it moving with this fresh design from New Balance. The pair features good arch support and comfort that will help withstand long walks.

In case you didn't know, "dad shoes" are in and you can grab this classic New Balance find for over 30% off. They have over 33,000 ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about their comfortability. "These shoes go with the majority of my outfits. They are very cute and I get a ton of compliments on them! They are comfortable for walking long distances, such as 5+ miles around a Florida theme park," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

With a chic appearance and comfortable construction, these running shoes can be worn for many activities. They offer support for long trips and will look great with most outfits.

If you're going on a getaway, make sure to pack comfortable sandals. These wedges are comfortable and are extremely lightweight. "They effortlessly elevate any outfit, whether it’s a casual day out or a more formal occasion," added one customer.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale dress deals

If you want comfort yet a feminine aesthetic, this maxi dress is a great choice. It features a roomy skirt and empire waist that looks ultra chic.

If you want a dress that offers versatility, this one is a great addition. It can be worn at the beach, work or airport. It's not only flowy but it also has pockets to keep things accessible enough.

Looking for a lounge dress that looks chic without looking too casual? This maxi dress is vibrant and will attract only good vibes.

The brand offers over 20 colors in this tiered maxi dress. It features a fitted and stretchy bodice for flexibility and adjustable straps, too. Grab it now while it's 30% off.

For warmer days when you want to look put-together, opt for a polka dot dress. The asymmetric construction flows with elegance and features a flattering silhouette.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale accessory deals

If you've been on the market for a viral belt bag, this is an affordable style that fits the bill. It also features a crossbody strap and a roomy interior to hold all your essentials.

Whether you are looking for a gift or need new jewelry, this initial necklace is the perfect addition to your spring looks.

If you're looking for a new pair of shades for the season, you can grab these shopper-loved sunglasses for $13. The frames come in nine colors and have nearly 25,000 five star ratings. "These glasses are lightweight and offer great eye protection from the sun. They are flattering on the face and I like them just as much as some of my others that I have paid a lot more for," wrote one reviewer.

You can never go wrong with a fancy-looking bracelet. It's bright, sparkly and the clasp is very secured. "It’s small enough to look real, and the quality is excellent," said one reviewer.

Add a hint of elegance to your attire with this affordable earring set. You'll get six different styles to pair with your favorite spring outfits.