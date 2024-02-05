A bestselling curl cream, adjustable dumbbells and more editor-approved Target finds

With warmer temperatures around the corner, we’re eyeing transitional styles that will stay in our rotation beyond just one season. Brach says this new, affordable shirtdress from Target's popular A New Day brand is a true "one-and-done outfit" that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. Plus, it’s easy to pair with a variety of shoe styles and accessories. Available in sizes XS through 4XL, it has stylish balloon sleeves and a mid-weight fabric. Grab it in black for everyday wear or red for a festive Valentine’s Day look.

Don't sleep on Target's shoe section, Brach says. We've been eyeing cute, comfortable and affordable styles like these under-$40 Chelsea boots. As Brach notes, they’re water-repellent without screaming “rain boot,” so they’re easy to pair with any outfit. Available in whole and half sizes six through 12, they feature a memory foam insole for added comfort.

Remember when body mists were all the rage? Brach says the trend is back, noting that mist fragrances tend to be lighter and more affordable than perfume. Shop TODAY production associate Jill Ortiz is a fan of the multi-use hair, body and linen mist from Ashley Tisdale's beauty brand Being Frenshe, which is exclusively available at Target. “This went viral on TikTok last year and I finally found it in stores and understood why," Ortiz says. "I’ve tried every scent but Lavender Cloud remains my favorite. It smells so good and actually lasts.”

If you prefer a more concentrated fragrance and precise application, the brand also offers roll-on options. Available in five scents, these small bottles deliver big — and the packaging would look great on a vanity. Plus, the compact, no-spray bottle is convenient to keep in your bag when you're on the go.

Create your free profile or log in to save this article Defining Cream $ 21.99 Target

When you've got curly locks, maintaining them is a job in and of itself. Shop TODAY social media editorial assistant Annie Shigo swore off ineffective curl creams that left her hair "greasy and limp" — until she tried Rizos Curls Defining Cream. Unlike other products she'd tried, "this cream focuses on keeping moisture locked into your hair by adding more volume to your roots and enhancing your natural curl pattern without leaving it looking greasy." An added bonus? Shigo said it prevented her hair from frizzing or knotting up by the end of the day. Made with coconut oil, aloe vera and shea butter, the formula can actually help improve your hair health over time, according to the brand.

There are more than a few coffee addicts at Shop TODAY, so we know a good roast when we taste one. BLK & Bold meets our flavor mark, plus the Black-owned and founded brand donates 5% of its revenue to nonprofit organizations and youth programming across the US. As Brach says, the Rise & GRND blend is the Shop TODAY team's go-to. It has a light caramel flavor but it’s not overpowering, making your morning mug just sweet enough.

Along with bags of ground coffee and beans, BLK & Bold offers K-cup pods for single-serve machines in same flavor blends. This box packs 20 pods of the medium roast, making rushed mornings as delicious as they are quick.

If you're trying to save space in your home gym, an adjustable dumbbell is a compact solution — but can also be a pricey one. Designed to help you progressively build strength, Brach likes this under-$100 Target option (which comes with a stand) because its weight options range from five to 25 pounds, making it practical for the average person's at-home workouts.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.