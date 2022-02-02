25 Unique Valentine's Day gifts that aren't cheesy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Flowers, chocolates and jewelry, oh my! Those Valentine's Day gift staples are certainly tried-and-true. But sometimes you want to give a gift that has a little more imagination — while staying away from the "cheesy" terrain that some overly sentimental Valentine's Day gifts can fall into.

While we won't knock you if you want to go the classic flower or chocolate route (who would?), we have rounded up a number of budget-friendly items that will up the wow factor and help you shake things up this year — without being cheesy.

If you're in the market for a unique gift that stays away from being predictable, we have affordable options from fashion to tech to home and everything else your significant other would enjoy this holiday.

We have found 25 options that will pleasantly surprise that special person in your life, and they're all under $100. You might even be tempted to pick up one or more of them for yourself! Scroll below to see all of our picks or quickly navigate to a category with the menu.

Valentine's Day gifts under $25

Be honest: How many meetings do you attend that could have easily been an email instead? Ever since we all started working from home, people have become so Zoom-happy and it can be a bit exhausting. Luckily, these funny socks can read into your soul and provide you a bit of entertainment as you sit through yet another virtual call.

Know a gal who needs a jolt of java before she can even think about starting her day? These sassy pajamas spell it all out in style. The two-piece set comes with a long sleeve shirt that reads "Need Coffee" and drawstring joggers in a soft, stretchy material that will keep her nice and cozy.

If your significant other goes through hand sanitizer by the gallon, stylish holder is the perfect simple gift. Bath & Body Works has a fun desktop holder that can house your favorite hand sanitizer, without looking like a bottle of hand sanitizer. You just pop it in the back of the holder, open the cap and then squeeze.

Does your love eat ice cream, even in the winter? This adorable cozie looks just like a waffle cone and houses a single ice cream pint, allowing them to enjoy your dessert without getting frostbite.

Anyone who's engaged or recently tied the knot will get a kick out of this hilarious book that gives a comedic look at life after you get married. It features funny scenarios/anecdotes and pop culture references, and some sage advice too. At the back of the book, there's also space for friends and family to offer their best marriage advice for the happy couple, so it's something you can treasure forever.

Consider this the last dog bowl you'll ever need to buy. Perfect for pet parents who treat their furry friends like their children, this durable stainless steel bowl can hold eight cups of water and treats. It's easy to clean, rust-resistant and dishwasher-friendly! Plus, you can customize it with their pet's name.

Any guy or gal who takes their brews seriously will get a good laugh out of this shower beer can holder and Bluetooth speaker. It has a built-in suction cup that adheres to shower walls, allowing you to taste your beer while you shower or indulge in a bubble bath, and it connects to your Bluetooth device to play your favorite tunes at the same time.

Heart print blouses are a dime a dozen, but this creative option from Shein takes our love for love one step further with a unique heart cutout underneath the neckline. The crisp white blouse shows a little bit of skin but it's still work-appropriate and will make you look totally polished while making your colleagues smile. Your Valentine will love it.

Fans of Marvel and D.C. films will proudly display this awesome trinket in their home or office. The pint-sized container has a tiny superhero and a little message (options include: "I Super Love You" and "You Are My Superhero") inside. You can choose from six superheroes including Captain America, The Hulk, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Super Man and Batman.

When the weather outside is oh so frightful, something like this lifesaving windshield and mirror protector sounds pretty delightful. This practical gift is designed to cover the entire windshield (including the wiper blades) so they don't have to freeze their fingers off scraping the window in the morning. It also comes with separate shields for the side mirrors that easily peel off.

Unique Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Do you remember those cool moving photographs in the "Harry Potter" films? These unique prints are the next best thing! Here's how it works: You upload a photo and select your canvas/frame size. Then, you get a link to upload a video so you can make your memories come to life. Pretty cool, right?

If you're shopping for someone who loves the soothing effects of weighted blankets, Ostrichpillow's latest innovative release will make their day. The heatable/freezable neck wrap relaxes tight, sore shoulders and is a total breeze to use. Simply toss it in the microwave for a minute or leave it in the freezer for a while then drape it over your shoulders and wait for the hot/cold therapy to offer relief.

Love is sweet, and so is this delectable taster pack from New York City's Cookie DŌ hotspot. It comes with six mini containers in your choice of flavors and can be shipped across the country! Flavor options range from Signature Chocolate Chip and Gimme S’more to Cake Batter and Fluffernutter. Trust us, you'll be playfully fighting with your significant other over who gets to eat which one.

If you are getting a gift for a beauty maven, this heated eyelash curler helps achieve runway-worthy lift and curl for larger-than-life lashes. The small device works equally well on natural and false lashes and extensions, and provides gentle heat to give hairs that va-va-voom volume. It also conveniently charges with a USB port.

Unique Valentine's Day gifts under $75

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream delivered right to our doorstep! With Salt & Straw's Pints Club Seasonal Flavors subscription, the recipient will get five seasonal pints a month to try a variety of flavors that are perfect for the season.

Roses are great, but if you want something that'll last longer than a week, this sweet succulent garden is a worthy contender. It's housed in a heart shaped planter and comes in four sizes, including two with a plaque that reads "All things grow with love." If you treat it right, it'll last you for quite some time!

Subscription boxes are always a fun gift because you never know if the recipient might just find their new favorite product. This box is perfect for champagne connoisseurs and comes with three bottles - two classic flavors and one novel find. It also comes with a glass so they can dive right in without wasting any time digging one out.

Anyone who's obsessed with skin care will freak out when they unwrap this mini humidifier. In the doldrums of winter, our skin tends to get tight and dry, and it drives us insane. But this wireless wonder hydrates skin so it stays supple and maintains its natural glow. The rechargeable device has an eight-hour batter and can be taken wherever you go - the office, the car, on vacation etc.

If you're a fan of Zoom shirts, you'll simply adore this genius fashion invention. WorkRobe's Cowl Neck Robe makes it look like you're dressed for that conference call, even if you're rocking pajama pants on the bottom. The style comes in two colors (black and gray) and the brand also makes a blouse robe and a button down robe, in case you want a few options to hide your penchant for P.J.s from your boss.

We love a practical gift that you wouldn't expect to receive, and this chic pair of mini rain boots from Sperry certainly fits the bill. The sleek style has an ultra warm micro-fleece lining and a comfy platform that makes it easy to trudge through snow, sleet and rain. The boots can also be dressed up or down, making them perfect for winter's unpredictable weather.

Unique Valentine's Day gifts under $100

The force is strong with this one. Ruggable's "Star Wars" armada rug comes in three rug styles and a plethora of sizes and features an intriguing design filled with familiar sites from the iconic movie series, like the X-wing, Super Star Destroyer and the Millennium Falcon. The best part? You can toss the rug right in the washing machine when it gets dirty!

Meal kit services are one of our go-to gift options because they're perfect for the busy guy or gal and take the guesswork out of the question, "What's for dinner?" Sun Basket offers everything from Fresh & Ready "heat and eat" meals to Classic Meal Kits and the service has something for every appetite and diet. You can also get delicious breakfast, lunch and snack options!

Similar to Alexa-enabled devices, the Apple HomePod mini is compatible with Siri and helps you complete simple everyday tasks without ever lifting a finger. It can control your smart home and acts as a topnotch speaker (you can also pair it with a few mini speakers for more intense sound). The best part? The brand says it's designed to keep your data private.

Finally, a pillow that was made just for side sleepers! Honeydew's version is made in the USA with copper-infused memory foam that leaves you feeling cool while you catch some zzz's. It has a unique shoulder cutout and an adjustable fill that lets you create the perfect pillow for your sleeping habits.

Some weeks we can barely find the time to go to the grocery store, and when we do have a little extra time on our hands, fighting the crowds is the last thing we want to do. That's where Hungryoot comes in handy. The grocery delivery service offers healthy foods and quick and easy recipes you can work into your busy schedule. Hungryroot bases its recommendations off a personalized quiz you take and you can always edit the delivery if you want something specific.

For more stories like this, check out:

