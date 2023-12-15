Eli Rallo has advice for you: Anyone (even you) can give advice if they’re willing

The thesis of “I Didn’t Know I Needed This” is simple: Love yourself, then look for love out in the world — if you want to!

The book can be seen as a way to correct some outdated rules of dating lore, she says, like, “Wait for him to call,” or “Let the guy take the lead.”

“What gives me the authority to recommend how to live, or love? Nothing. I’m just willing to do so.” Eli rallo in “I Didn’t Know I Needed This”

“Why am I listening to this random advice for a generation of women who, when they were my age, couldn’t even own their own credit card?” Rallo tells me.

Though a disclaimer in the book seems almost antithetical to her central message, at age 25, it perfectly fits her brand of flirty, not-yet-30 and thriving: She’s not an expert.

“What gives me the authority to recommend how to live, or love? Nothing. I’m just willing to do so,” she writes in her book’s preface.

This book is “just me, trying to make you feel a little bit better about something that makes people feel so badly about themselves,” she says.

One could say she’s just a girl, living, dating and romanticizing her life, standing in front of nearly 800,000 followers, wanting to help them do the same.

Turning heartbreak into content

Rallo first gained social media fame on TikTok under the handle “@thejarr,” referencing a beloved childhood tradition of filling up a giant jar with candy, pretzels, chocolate and more. In 2020, she posted a video of the jar-mixing process to TikTok that went viral. She continued posting videos of that family activity, gaining more than 50,000 followers in the process, until August 2020 — when she moved to New York City.

Like that container of snacks, her platform now serves up a mix of content. On her Instagram, she answers fans’ questions through her Instagram story and tries to address all the direct messages she receives. On the podcast “Miss Congeniality,” she’s using her studies in journalism to interview fellow social media stars like Caroline Calloway or Serena Kerrigan. Over on Substack, she’s mused to her subscribers about Taylor Swift songs and girlhood. She even has a BuzzFeed quiz to help her followers identify themselves in her famous “hot girl” theory. (Rallo is an “ironic hot girl,” as am I, per the quiz.)

What unites her cross-platform influence is an offering of glitzy optimistic advice for improving your life, from ways to categorize how you see yourself to restarting your life after heartbreak.

Rallo posts on TikTok at least — and often significantly more than — three times a day. Known for her listicle style posts like, “Rules for December” or “Rules for a mental health day,” she’ll also share her unfiltered thoughts on pop culture moments like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s new relationship or her outfit of the day.

Rallo says she asked her parents if she could do theater when she was 3 years old. By college, she was “obsessed with having an audience.”

“They say on TikTok that you have to make content that you would like to watch, and I would even take it a step farther — you have to make content that you would place into your life,” she says.

She posted her first “rules” videos in the fall of 2021, like “Rules for a Sunday,” which received 1 million views and more than 130,000 likes. Some of her most recent lists include “Rules for cuffing season” and “Rules for the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving.”

To continue coming up with ideas, she leans on her background in improv and being a “life-long learner.”

“When I was experiencing heartbreak, I didn’t just experience it and then let myself get over it. It was like, ‘Let’s read everything that I can find about heartbreak. Let me listen to podcasts about heartbreak. Let me keep talking about heartbreak, make theater about heartbreak, write a short story about heartbreak.’ Then you come to this point where you’re like, ‘I have so many thoughts on this now.’”

Rallo first went viral — her big TikTok break — in the spring of 2020. Anjelica Jardiel for TODAY

Social media became her outlet for those thoughts — her stage, if you will. For “I Didn’t Know I Needed This,” she’s hitting another platform: a national book tour that kicked off Dec. 12.

Online, Rallo seems vocal, opinionated, at times raunchy and the life of the party. I didn’t know what to expect in person.

“My boyfriend’s mom, she has this group of girlfriends,” she tells me. “Some of them follow me online, and they were like, ‘We need to know what this girl is like in person. Like, is she this chatty and animated and dramatic?’”

I had the same question. My first impression meeting Rallo was that she was actually quite reserved, maybe even shy. Silence falls after the obligatory swapping of transit stories. Then I bring up that day’s current event — “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” was set to drop at midnight. (We agreed we were most excited to hear “Slut!”)

Speaking the same language of pop culture references, her laugh gets brighter, slightly louder. When a photographer jumps in with instruction, her laugh falls to a soft smile, and her squint from the bright sun disappears as she looks at the camera.

She tells me about her outfit, down to the minute details that seem meticulously curated. Each piece has a story: Her necklace is a cat claw “on lease” from her mother after Rallo had a health scare. (“For strength,” she says.) Her red Coach bag is one seen on the “The Carrie Diaries,” The CW’s prequel show to “Sex and the City.” (“It’s, like, impossible to get these days because of its icon status.”)

In person, I see a bit of the Internet Eli Rallo — energetic, relatable and opinionated — and the Real Eli Rallo, who’s still performative and open to story telling — that background in journalism and musical theater peeking through — but less exaggerated.

It’s her boyfriend’s mom who explains her two sides best, she says.

“She was like, ‘Eli is the sweetest, honestly, one of the more quiet people. She also has this spunky, quirky side to her that comes out like maybe after a few glasses of wine. She’s not that character (from TikTok), but that’s in her,’” Rallo quotes.

She incorporated “advice-giver” into her online persona after noticing followers asking for it, she says. She posted an “ask me anything” question box to her Instagram story one day, expecting casual inquiries like, “Where’s your shirt from?”

“Instead it was like, ‘What do I do with a broken heart?’ and ‘How do I get myself out of this situation with a friend?’” she says.

To those who say she’s not qualified to answer those questions, she asks: Who do you call for advice? “When you went through that breakup a few months ago, and you were devastated, and you called your best friend and you called your mom, why did you choose those two people?”

“I’ve been very lucky that people can trust me,” she adds. “If people want to find me relatable, or they find parts of my content relatable, then that is a gift and blessing.”

What a girl wants

In true Eli Rallo fashion, after our interview, she takes to TikTok, posting a video reiterating her tip for wearing perfume on one’s hip bones (for “the best sex of your life”), as well as a clip from her podcast episode and another one analyzing a key change from “Wicked.”

Her love for musical theater, Swift, “The Bachelor” and more is omnipresent in her videos.

“I can’t imagine not being basic,” she wrote in one video. “Today is for sitting in my pink matching set, drinking my pumpkin cream cold brew, my spray tan on point, listening to SLUT! by Taylor Swift.”

One benefit of posting about what she loves? She makes herself like those things even more, including the inherently less aesthetic parts of life like cooking, cleaning and laundry.

“To be honest, a lot of my life is like ... well, I love the idea of doing that and then I make myself love doing that,” she says.