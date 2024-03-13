An expert shares 6 things you need to organize photos, batteries and more

Plastic food storage bags come in flimsy cardboard boxes that can be difficult to fit neatly into drawers, so Cohen loves this solution from YouCopia. With three separate slots and 24 stick-on labels, this organizer will keep your drawer tidy and functional. The largest slot is great for gallon-size bags, the smaller one for sandwich or snack-size bags and the circular compartment for elastics, twist-ties or even bread tags. And it’s perfect for bulk buyers since you can refill it as needed by simply lifting the top off and reloading! According to Cohen, it's a five-minute fix — but a total game changer. It also comes in a larger four-slot size.

Batteries are tricky to organize and easy to lose track of, which is why Cohen is into this carrying case. As she says, knowing where your batteries are can prevent double purchasing — a cost that adds up! This zippered organizer and carrying case makes it easy to see which types you have at a glance, thanks to 150 slots specifically sized for common batteries such as AAA, AA and D. It even comes with an LCD battery tester!

Cohen loves a turntable: "It's the GOAT of organizing products," she says. This one is extra handy because it's larger than your average lazy Susan and has adjustable dividers so you can customize each section size. Keep it under your kitchen or bathroom sink for cleaning products and personal care bottles, or use in your pantry for spices, sauces and more!

With the temperatures rising, many of us will soon be packing up our winter layers and replacing them with sundresses, flats and more warm weather looks. Cohen loves these Brightroom storage cubes for stowing and protecting sweaters and other out-of-season clothing. Low on drawer space? Use them for in-season folded clothing, or even accessories such as purses. The clear front panel makes it easy to see what's inside. And TODAY viewers can save 30% on all three sizes!

Family photos are precious — yet many of us keep them floating around in shoe boxes, plastic bags and even junk drawers. If you find yourself in that camp, this photo storage box is for you! The exterior bin holds 16 small containers made for 4x6 photos — enough space for 1,600 photos total! Cohen uses this pick herself, noting that she organizes by family member and special events using the labels that come with the set, though you could sort by date or age, too. In case of emergency, there's even a handle for easy grab and go. Plus, the snap closures and rounded corners will help keep photos in good condition. Cohen has also used these for tech organizing — no more time wasted untangling cords!

Any product that works double-duty is a win in our books — and this Pillowfort pick is no exception! With a removable wooden top, it serves as a stylish nightstand or end table while pulling a second shift as storage. Use it in a guest room to hold additional linens, a TV room to store blankets or even in a playroom; Cohen says it's a great place to keep kids' stuffed animals! It's an easy access, high-visibility spot to store your things, making life easier for little ones and adults alike.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

For sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend that are sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Meet the expert