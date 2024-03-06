Target shopping just got better! Everything we know about its new paid membership plan

Attention, Target shoppers! The retailer just dropped major news: it's expanding the shopper-loved loyalty program, Target Circle. And that's not all, Target will be launching a paid membership program next month: Target Circle 360.
What is Target Circle 360 and when does it launch?
In a press release, Target shared all the details of Target Circle 360. The new program is a reimagining of Target's existing loyalty offering, Target Circle, which will offer even more benefits for customers.
The subscription service, Target Circle 360, is expected to launch on April 7 and marks Target’s entry into the subscription service game, joining retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.
How much does Target Circle 360 cost?
Target Circle 360 will be $99 for a yearly subscription. However, the retailer is holding a special launch offer from April 7 through May 18 during which you can join Target Circle 360 for just $49 for the first year.
If you are a Target Circle credit card holder, you can enjoy the $49 yearly subscription fee as a part of your card benefits, even after the May 18 deadline.
What are the Target 360 perks?
With the launch of Target 360, Target Circle members no longer have to search for individual offers in order to enjoy savings — deals will automatically be applied at checkout. They will also still enjoy personalized deals and access to rewards programs via Target partners and more.
Circle 360 members will enjoy all of the basic Target Circle benefits, plus more perks such as:
- Same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more
- Free 2-day shipping
- An additional 30 days for returns
What’s new with Target Circle?
Starting on April 7, Target says every Target Circle member will enjoy automatic deals added at checkout, so you'll never miss a good deal again. And you can still expect Target Circle to be completely free, all while continuing to enjoy Target Circle Bonuses and earn Target Circle Rewards, says the retailer.
Eager to save? You don’t have to wait until April 7 to take advantage of Target Circle discounts. We rounded up a few deals you can shop now with the free membership.
Target deals and sales to shop now
Shade & Shore Neida Slide Sandals
Target Circle members can enjoy 20% off sandals right now (all the more reason to sign up!), and these slide sandals feature adjustable two-band straps and are made of plastic so you can wear them to the pool or beach.
All In Motion Yoga Mat
Looking to level up your fitness routine? You can save 20% off this non-slip yoga mat, which comes in six different colors. The brand says the 3mm mat is designed to be lightweight, making it easy to carry to your next yoga class.
All in Motion Phone Waist Pack
While you're on your daily walk or run, this waist pack allows you to hold all of your essentials, snuggly against you so you can move freely. According to the brand, it has two pockets for your phone, keys or other small items.
Apple AirPods
Right now at Target, you can grab a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100. According to the brand, the earbuds have high-quality sounds, provide easy access to Siri, and the charging case has up to 24 hours of battery life.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
This USB-C Apple power adapter provides fast charging for your phone, AirPods, tablets and smartwatch, says the brand. If you're looking to have an extra one on hand, you can score this for 25% off.
KeaBabies Original Baby Wraps Carrier
Keep baby snug, while feeling comfortable yourself with this ergonomic baby carrier. According to the brand, this carrier can hold up to 35 pounds and is made of lightweight, cotton material.
Open Story Travel Backpack
This travel backpack makes for the perfect carry-on for planes and trains. The main compartment is big enough to fit clothes, and it also features a zip pocket to hold your laptop or tablet. Despite its roominess, reviewers say it's even able to fit under the airplane seats.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Right now, you can grab an Amazon Fire Stick for 40% off! This gadget allows you to easily stream all of your favorite TV and movie platforms, and its compact design makes it easy to travel with.
Sun Squad Outdoor Beach Mat
If you have plans to hit the beach this spring break, this mat allows you to comfortably lounge on the sand and enjoy the sun and sea air. Plus it comes with a storage back, which allows for easy back-and-forth carrying.
