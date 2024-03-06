IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off bralettes, a multi-purpose kitchen essential, more

Target shopping just got better! Everything we know about its new paid membership plan

Plus, there are new perks for the free Target Circle program!
Target Circle 360, Target's paid membership program, is expected to launch on April 7.
Target Circle 360, Target's paid membership program, is expected to launch on April 7.Vivian Le / TODAY
Create your free profile or log in to save this article
By Jillian Ortiz and Shannon Garlin

Attention, Target shoppers! The retailer just dropped major news: it's expanding the shopper-loved loyalty program, Target Circle. And that's not all, Target will be launching a paid membership program next month: Target Circle 360.

What is Target Circle 360 and when does it launch? | How much does Target Circle 360 cost? | What are the Target 360 perks? | What’s new with Target Circle? | Target deals and sales to shop now

What is Target Circle 360 and when does it launch?

In a press release, Target shared all the details of Target Circle 360. The new program is a reimagining of Target's existing loyalty offering, Target Circle, which will offer even more benefits for customers.

The subscription service, Target Circle 360, is expected to launch on April 7 and marks Target’s entry into the subscription service game, joining retailers such as Walmart and Amazon.

How much does Target Circle 360 cost?

Target Circle 360 will be $99 for a yearly subscription. However, the retailer is holding a special launch offer from April 7 through May 18 during which you can join Target Circle 360 for just $49 for the first year.

If you are a Target Circle credit card holder, you can enjoy the $49 yearly subscription fee as a part of your card benefits, even after the May 18 deadline.

What are the Target 360 perks?

With the launch of Target 360, Target Circle members no longer have to search for individual offers in order to enjoy savings — deals will automatically be applied at checkout. They will also still enjoy personalized deals and access to rewards programs via Target partners and more.

Circle 360 members will enjoy all of the basic Target Circle benefits, plus more perks such as:

  • Same-day delivery on orders of $35 or more
  • Free 2-day shipping
  • An additional 30 days for returns

What’s new with Target Circle?

Starting on April 7, Target says every Target Circle member will enjoy automatic deals added at checkout, so you'll never miss a good deal again. And you can still expect Target Circle to be completely free, all while continuing to enjoy Target Circle Bonuses and earn Target Circle Rewards, says the retailer.

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Women's Nina Slide Sandals

$16.00

$20.00

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Women's Stacy Mule Heels

$27.99

$34.99

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Women's Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit

$32.00

$40.00

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Women's UPF 50 Split Swim Skirt

$20.80

$26.00

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Neutrogena Hydroboost Moisturizer

$14.99

$19.99

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Crest 3D Whitestrips

$34.99

$44.99

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels

$14.99

$16.99

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Purezero Biotin Strengthening Shampoo

$3.49

$5.99

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

TruSkin Vitamin C Anti-Aging Face Serum

$16.99

$21.99

Target

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Snuggle Plus Super Fresh Liquid Fabric Softener

$7.64

$8.89

Target

Eager to save? You don’t have to wait until April 7 to take advantage of Target Circle discounts. We rounded up a few deals you can shop now with the free membership.

Target deals and sales to shop now

Shade & Shore Neida Slide Sandals

Shade & Shore Neida Slide Sandals
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Shade & Shore Neida Slide Sandals

$8.00
$10.00

Target Circle members can enjoy 20% off sandals right now (all the more reason to sign up!), and these slide sandals feature adjustable two-band straps and are made of plastic so you can wear them to the pool or beach.

All In Motion Yoga Mat

Yoga Mat (3mm)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Yoga Mat (3mm)

$13.59
$16.99

Looking to level up your fitness routine? You can save 20% off this non-slip yoga mat, which comes in six different colors. The brand says the 3mm mat is designed to be lightweight, making it easy to carry to your next yoga class.

All in Motion Phone Waist Pack

Phone Waist Pack
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Phone Waist Pack

$10.39
$12.99

While you're on your daily walk or run, this waist pack allows you to hold all of your essentials, snuggly against you so you can move freely. According to the brand, it has two pockets for your phone, keys or other small items.

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$99.99
$129.99

Right now at Target, you can grab a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100. According to the brand, the earbuds have high-quality sounds, provide easy access to Siri, and the charging case has up to 24 hours of battery life.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

20W USB-C Power Adapter
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

20W USB-C Power Adapter

$14.99
$19.99

This USB-C Apple power adapter provides fast charging for your phone, AirPods, tablets and smartwatch, says the brand. If you're looking to have an extra one on hand, you can score this for 25% off.

KeaBabies Original Baby Wraps Carrier

Original Baby Wraps Carrier
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Original Baby Wraps Carrier

$29.96
$39.96

Keep baby snug, while feeling comfortable yourself with this ergonomic baby carrier. According to the brand, this carrier can hold up to 35 pounds and is made of lightweight, cotton material.

Open Story Travel Backpack

Travel Backpack
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Travel Backpack

$39.99
$49.99

This travel backpack makes for the perfect carry-on for planes and trains. The main compartment is big enough to fit clothes, and it also features a zip pocket to hold your laptop or tablet. Despite its roominess, reviewers say it's even able to fit under the airplane seats.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amazon Fire TV Stick

$29.99
$49.99

Right now, you can grab an Amazon Fire Stick for 40% off! This gadget allows you to easily stream all of your favorite TV and movie platforms, and its compact design makes it easy to travel with.

Sun Squad Outdoor Beach Mat

Outdoor Beach Mat
Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Outdoor Beach Mat

$16.00
$20.00

If you have plans to hit the beach this spring break, this mat allows you to comfortably lounge on the sand and enjoy the sun and sea air. Plus it comes with a storage back, which allows for easy back-and-forth carrying.


How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Jillian Ortiz

Jillian Ortiz is a Production Associate at Shop TODAY. 

Shannon Garlin

Shannon Garlin is an Associate Editor for Shop TODAY.