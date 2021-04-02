17 genius cleaning products we discovered on Shark Tank

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We always keep an eye out for items that solve everyday problems. And nowhere is better for such practical inventions than “Shark Tank” as products pitched on the show are often designed to make life easier. (Take the Bug Bite Thing, for example.)

So, when it came time to start thinking about spring cleaning, we got to wondering – is there a “Shark Tank” item that might make the most dreaded chore easier?

Turns out, there are tons of them. We searched high and low to find all of the best "Shark Tank" cleaning products that hundreds of reviewers – and even our Shop TODAY contributors – have found helpful. From affordable all-purpose cleaning solutions to items that can help prevent messes before they happen, read on for all of the innovative cleaning products you'll want to strike a "deal" with.

Have you ever realized that when you purchase a cleaning product, you're essentially paying for a mix of an active ingredient and water? One Shop TODAY contributor realized this and decided to give Blueland cleaning products a try and was impressed by the results.

The brand ships you the reusable bottles and cleaning tablets you'll need for any area of your home, so all you need to do is add water. The result? A clean that is just as good as any store-bought cleaner.

Perhaps one of the most popular "Shark Tank" products, the Scrub Daddy experienced a renaissance on TikTok, hailed as a cute and functional cleaning tool. It uses a FlexTexture sponge to scrub away dirt and grime on any surface without scratching it — including glass. It is the third bestselling sponge on Amazon and is both mold- and odor-resistant.

The problem? Labor-intensive sweeping. The solution? The Wisp cleaning set. No matter which area in your home needs cleaning, you can get the job done without ever having to bend over. The dustpan and broom are designed to meet at an angle that creates a seal with the floor when you step on it, eliminating the typical trail of dust left behind when you sweep. The adjustable handle also means you can use the broom to reach dust and cobwebs on top of moldings and windows in your home without straining.

If you bring your phone with you everywhere you go, a UV-C sanitizer like the PhoneSoap might be worth considering. We found this "Shark Tank" invention incredibly easy to use and loved the peace of mind it gave us after using it even more. Introduced to the Sharks in 2015, this gadget not only sanitizes your phone, but can also charge it as it sanitizes. It uses UV-C light to eliminate up to 99.99% of germs on your phone and can also be used on glasses, keys, credit cards and more.

Sometimes cleaning up the grease splatters left behind after whipping up dinner is more tedious than making the actual meal. The Frywall was designed with this in mind and acts as a guard to prevent oil splats from getting everywhere. Made with a BPA-free and food-safe silicone, it can stand up to temperatures of up to 450 degrees while stopping oil mist, splatters and food spillovers. Since 2016 the tool has amassed 2,400 verified five-star reviews, with shoppers calling out how durable and easy to clean it is.

These cleaning tablets caught our eye last year, and if you aren't sure why, these reviewers' before-and-after photos can help answer that. Born out of frustration with built-up grime and gunk in reusable water bottles and travel mugs, Bottle Bright founders created dissolvable tablets that annihilate dirt using only natural ingredients that get to work in as little as 15 minutes.

Another "Shark Tank" invention with an eco-friendly focus, Better Life's products were introduced on the show's fifth season. The all-purpose cleaners are made with plant-based ingredients such as soap bark and corn that are biodegradable. They are strong enough for the bathroom and kitchen. Another plus? They're safe to use around pets and children and on toys.

Whether you're a car enthusiast or just can't stand the sight of dirt and grime on your vehicle, keeping your car clean is likely more important than anything. This top-rated cleaning device is designed to take the elbow grease out of a deep car cleaning, but can also be used on grills, patio furniture, bathroom tiles and more. It doesn't require any batteries or power source — just attach it to your hose and let the device get to work!

While this item doesn't necessarily clean for you, it can help prevent messes (which is essentially the same thing, right?). The unique design fits right in the gap between your car seat and center console to prevent everything from cellphones to runaway French fries from falling into the crevices. The set of two has amassed a whopping 21,308 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, who have called the handy invention a "great idea."

Typical hand wipes are no match for grease and dirt that collects on your hands after a long day's work, which is why the brand's founders created a multi-purpose wipe that can tackle dirt with non-toxic ingredients. Whether you're handling a greasy repair or are just away from the sink and need to clean your hands, these wipes can get the job done without soap or water.

This laundry detergent is nuts — literally. Known as soapberries, these nuts release a chemical known as saponin, a natural detergent that is safe for those with eczema or sensitive skin. While they are an investment, they they also double as fabric softener and can be reused up to 10 times before it is time to replace them. An easy eco-friendly change, Eco Nuts are also compostable, so nothing goes to waste once you finish your laundry.

If you're guilty of using way too many paper towels, this Season 5 invention seeks to change that. Bambooees are made from bamboo fibers that are durable enough to use in the kitchen and other areas of your home. Each sheet can be reused up to 100 times and, according to the brand, one roll of Bambooees is equivalent to 286 rolls of paper towels — which can last you through six years. Even better? For each roll sold, the company plants one tree.

The feeling when you can't get that last drop of your favorite lotion or hair product can be sinking. The Spatty can help. Introduced in 2013, the unique spatula can fit into nearly all shapes and types of container to help you get every last drop of what you paid for. The tool has amassed over 1,700 five-star reviews from shoppers impressed with the "Shark Tank" find.

If you're no stranger to losing hair in the shower, you're probably tired of seeing loose strands in the tub or on shower walls. Much like its name suggests, the HairyGrabster is designed to trap loose hair while you wash and prevent it from clogging the drain. It easily suctions to the wall and features hundreds of bristles that can keep strands in place until you're ready to clean it out.

Though this isn't exactly to clean your home, this handy tool will help keep your floors and other areas safe from dirty paws. We tried the Aquapaw back when it only had 900 verified reviews — now it has amassed over 2,400 verified five-star reviews. The unique tool allows you to brush and rinse your furry friend at the same time, helping to make the bathing process easier and more time-efficient. It can be turned on and off with a simple click and is compatible with both indoor showers and outdoor hoses.

Another item that can help keep things clean, Stasher storage bags. These environmentally-friendly bags got their start on "Shark Tank" just four years ago. They can be used to store everything from dinner leftovers to frozen fruit to knick knacks and have become user favorites for their durability, leak-proof properties and their ability to keep food fresh. Since 2016, they've won the approval of over 17,000 verified five-star reviewers on Amazon.

This unique tool prevents drain clogs by replacing old stoppers and catching hair and gunk before it starts to pile up. It's made by the "Shark Tank" approved company, Drain Strain, and is a top-rated bathroom sink drain on Amazon.

