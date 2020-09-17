I was skeptical of these eco-friendly cleaning tablets — but they blew me away

How does Blueland work?

It's surprisingly simple. I purchased a Clean Essentials Kit that contained four reusable bottles, each with a different purpose. There’s a multi-surface cleaner, glass and mirror cleaner, bathroom cleaner and hand soap. You simply put one of the cleaning tablets into each of these bottles and fill it with water. Instantly, the tablet dissolves and you have bottles filled with super-effective household cleaners.

Blueland also has products for doing laundry, dishes and almost any kind of household task you can think of. The packaging is slick — glass bottles with a tint of color to them so you can tell them apart.

What are the benefits of using Blueland?

I was impressed by the performance of Blueland products. A couple of spritzes of the bathroom cleaner obliterated some pesky mold in the same way a traditional cleaner would. The glass cleaner never leaves any streaks and the multi-surface cleaner truly lives up to its name by working everywhere. Better yet, the hand soap left my skin feeling fresh but not too dry. The cleaners also smell great, with scents like iris agave, fresh lemon and eucalyptus mint.

The coolest thing by far is that the refill tablets for each of the products cost just $2 and get shipped right to my home. As someone who cares about what ingredients go into just about everything I buy, I was happy to hear that they’re made without any triclosan, parabens, phosphates, ammonia, chlorine bleach or phthalates.

What are the drawbacks?

Even though Blueland certainly saves you money in the long run, I can imagine that people may not want to pay $39 for a bundle of cleaning products when they can buy products for much less at their local pharmacy or big box store. There's also the issue of keeping track of just how many tablets you have before ordering more, but that's a small trade-off for such an otherwise convenient system.

Overall, I've found it to be a smart investment in my health and the planet. My wallet also eventually thanked me for those $2 refills. Plus, I definitely feel good knowing that I'm not paying for water or plastic bottles — just those active ingredients that keep my home clean and fresh.

