Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

  • See these Earth Week experiments with Kate the Chemist

  • TODAY sets record for most people watering plants at once

  • Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

    Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

    How Earthships are a key tool in navigating environmental changes

  • Earth-friendly finds: Makeup eraser, reusable straws, more

  • Inspiring America: Lester Holt announces 2022 Inspiration List

  • Inside Puerto Rico’s push for eco-friendly power

  • How to protect your home against oil leaks

  • Inside ranchers’ efforts to save the American bison

  • Climate Change: How women are leading the charge to save our planet | TODAY ALL Day

  • ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery

  • Influencers raise millions to clean the world’s oceans

  • Future of aviation: Battery-powered planes produce zero emissions

  • Obama talks fatherhood, shares empty nest tips with Al Roker

  • Obama says next generation is ‘more mindful’ of climate change

  • UN report on climate change warns immediate action is needed

  • Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment

  • Australia's beloved Koalas placed on endangered list

  • Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring

Meet the mom minimizing waste with eco-friendly cleaning supplies

Sarah Paiji Yoo is aiming to cut down on single-use plastics for everyday essentials with her company, Blueland. She talks with TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer about trying to set a higher standard for the industry as her business says it has eliminated more than 1 billion plastic cleaning bottles and 15 million square feet of plastic packaging from going into landfills and oceans.April 22, 2022

I was skeptical of these eco-friendly cleaning tablets — but they blew me away

