Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump defense at hush money trial
03:54
Netanyahu says Israel is prepared to act alone if US pulls support
02:23
Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to plead guilty to federal charges
00:24
Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC
00:26
Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network
00:25
Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards
02:20
Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown
02:01
Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis
01:58
House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson
01:57
K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill
02:19
Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump defense at hush money trial
03:54
As the third week of Donald Trump’s hush money trial wraps up, defense attorney Susan Necheles highlighted Stormy Daniels’s account of certain details from the night of her and Trump’s alleged sexual encounter in 2016. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 10, 2024
