IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See what Shop TODAY editors are loving! 23 Amazon finds to shop — from $6

Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad
May 10, 202402:38

  • Philadelphia's pro soccer team signs 14-year-old in record deal

    00:34

  • Senate passes aviation bill to improve safety and customer service

    00:24

  • Pilot’s son gets birthday serenade from passengers via video call

    01:01

  • Un-bear-able: China zoo dyes Chow Chow dogs to look like pandas

    02:47

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off 3-day trip to Nigeria

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    New video shows deputy’s fatal encounter with 23-year-old airman

    02:26

  • Millions at risk for severe weekend weather along East Coast

    02:49

  • Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump defense at hush money trial

    03:54

  • Netanyahu says Israel is prepared to act alone if US pulls support

    02:23

  • Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to plead guilty to federal charges

    00:24

  • Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

    00:26

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01

  • Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    01:58

  • House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57

  • K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

    02:19

  • Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03

  • Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered

    00:28

Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad

02:38

Tech giant Apple is apologizing after widespread backlash over its new ad for the latest iPad Pro. The promo shows a press crushing symbols of the arts and compressing it into their device. NBC’s Brian Cheung reports for TODAY.May 10, 2024

  • Philadelphia's pro soccer team signs 14-year-old in record deal

    00:34

  • Senate passes aviation bill to improve safety and customer service

    00:24

  • Pilot’s son gets birthday serenade from passengers via video call

    01:01

  • Un-bear-able: China zoo dyes Chow Chow dogs to look like pandas

    02:47

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off 3-day trip to Nigeria

    02:04
  • Now Playing

    Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    New video shows deputy’s fatal encounter with 23-year-old airman

    02:26

  • Millions at risk for severe weekend weather along East Coast

    02:49

  • Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump defense at hush money trial

    03:54

  • Netanyahu says Israel is prepared to act alone if US pulls support

    02:23

  • Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to plead guilty to federal charges

    00:24

  • Barron Trump to serve as Florida delegate at RNC

    00:26

  • Cyberattack disrupts Ascension health care network

    00:25

  • Federal regulators to hold hearing on airline credit card rewards

    02:20

  • Miss Teen USA resigns just days after Miss USA gave up her crown

    02:01

  • Georgia court to review Trump's request to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    01:58

  • House rejects Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to oust Speaker Johnson

    01:57

  • K-12 school leaders grilled at antisemitism hearing on Capitol Hill

    02:19

  • Biden says US won't send weapons if Israel invades Rafah

    02:03

  • Body of 6th worker killed in Baltimore bridge collapse recovered

    00:28

Netanyahu says Israel is prepared to act alone if US pulls support

New video shows deputy’s fatal encounter with 23-year-old airman

Bruised Apple: Tech giant apologizes over new iPad ad

Millions at risk for severe weekend weather along East Coast

Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump defense at hush money trial

Woody Harrelson and Ted Danson team up for ‘Cheers’ podcast

Taylor Swift debuts new songs in European leg of Eras Tour

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first baby!

Get a first look at Jeremy Allen White in Season 3 of 'The Bear'

Moms of TODAY toast to motherhood in heartfelt conversation

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Picture-perfect ways to preserve your old home movies and photos

Carla Gugino shares what drew her to ‘Girls on the Bus’ role

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Bonnie Hammer shares career advice for women in new book

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Travel packing hacks to get ready for your next trip more efficiently

Jennifer Connelly talks ‘Dark Matter’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Friends behind Glow Recipe on weaving Korean beauty into the US

Measuring blood pressure: Hypertension impacts, prevention, more

TODAY surprises beloved bookshop owner with special donation

Hoda & Jenna debate breakfast in bed for Mother's Day

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

See Hoda & Jenna try out Bermuda’s beloved sport: cricket!

Pop culture roundup: ‘Love Undercover,’ ‘Mother of the Bride,’ more

Mothers and daughters open up about parenting the grandchildren

Hoda & Jenna play Mother's Day-themed guessing game

Meet the social media star recreating fashion with household items

Tom Selleck on memoir, 'accidental' 50-year career, 'Magnum, P.I.'

Stylists pamper moms for Mother's Day with beautiful makeovers

Ally Love shares makeup picks for warm-weather

Stay organized on-the-go with these deals on travel essentials

Shop these 6 thoughtful and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Alicia Keys talks Broadway show, motherhood, new beauty brand

Shop these warm weather fashions to elevate your wardrobe

Shop these unique and personalized gifts for Mother's Day

Grab Shop TODAY's curated box of items perfect for a staycation!

The new Shop TODAY curated box is full of vacation must-haves!

How to know which sunscreen is best for every occasion

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Take a trip to Bermuda with these 2 fresh and fruity recipes!

Shrimp scampi, chicken bruschetta: Get the Mother’s Day recipes

Grilled pork belly with adobo potatoes: Get Dale Talde’s recipes

Sliced ribeye and potato gratin: Get the traditional Jewish recipe!

Brioche cinnamon rolls: Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe!

Cooking with Cal: Make this quick and easy spring greens frittata

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these cocktails and hat trends

Pollo asado served with tortillas: Get the Cinco de Mayo recipe

Martha Stewart shares special Kentucky Derby recipes on TODAY

Benny Blanco shares recipe for chicken parm cutlets