Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Iran has confirmed its president, Ebrahim Raisi, along with the country's foreign minister, have died in a helicopter crash in an isolated area of Northern Iran. Rescuers were slowed by bad weather and heavy fog which may have caused the accident. Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced interim successors for the two senior positions. NBC’s Keir Simmons and Richard Engel report for TODAY.May 20, 2024