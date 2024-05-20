IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat
Trump's criminal trial in New York could come to a close this week
Biden and Trump trade jabs on trail on the campaign trail
Tornados tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Caitlin Clark shares her mantra as she takes on the WNBA
Israel war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza plan
King Charles’ reveal of first portrait gets strong reaction
David Sanborn, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist, dies at 78
Scottie Scheffler competes at 2024 PGA Championship after arrest
How will Biden-Trump debates impact the 2024 election?
Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Gabby Douglas face off in historic event
Biden to deliver commencement at Morehouse amid protest fears
Drake Bell says his son inspired him to open up about abuse
Best solo travel destinations to visit in 2024: Portland, Dallas, more
11-year-old advocates to get gluten labeled as an allergen in US
Laurie Hernandez on who to watch in Olympic gymnastics qualifier
How to figure out how much you need to save for retirement
Shop these apps and gadgets geared toward improving health
Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs’ CEO, responds to Harrison Butker’s speech
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash
Iran has confirmed its president, Ebrahim Raisi, along with the country's foreign minister, have died in a helicopter crash in an isolated area of Northern Iran. Rescuers were slowed by bad weather and heavy fog which may have caused the accident. Meanwhile, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced interim successors for the two senior positions. NBC’s Keir Simmons and Richard Engel report for TODAY.May 20, 2024
